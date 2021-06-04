Coronavirus News Source

West Virginia University

Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID

4-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT, by West Virginia University
favorite_border

Newswise — MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Slowly, but surely, America is returning to some semblance of normalcy.

Masks, wipes and sanitizers can now be found in discount bins. Dine-in restaurants are filling back up, and concerts and sporting events are opening the gates.

For some folks, however, reentering society - after a deadly pandemic shuttered the world for a good chunk of one year - can be a bit terrifying.

Kevin Larkin, chair of the West Virginia University Department of Psychology, equates it to entering the deep end of a cold pool: You can either dip your toe into the shallow part and edge toward deeper water or dive headfirst into the deep end.

Either way, it’s all about habituation, a process in which one’s response to a stimulus decreases after repeated or prolonged exposure to that stimulus.

“If you start with your toe in the shallow end, you take some time and get used to the temperature,” said Larkin, who’s cared for patients with anxiety issues through his career. “Then you let the water go up to your ankle. Eventually, you’ll be in the deep end of the pool.

“Or you can just jump in and get it over with. That approach is called ‘flooding’ and is faster. The gradual way is slower but is more comfortable than the other. They both will work.”

According to a report from the American Psychological Association, nearly 50% of Americans said they felt anxious about resuming in-person interactions, a trend health professionals call “re-entry anxiety.”

Larkin believes many Americans may hesitate with decision-making and certain situations that they would typically, under pre-COVID times, brush off as commonplace. These include eating inside of restaurants and flying in an airplane

“Occasionally, you’ll just have to do it,” Larkin said. “Let’s say you have a very dear family member in California who has passed away. How are you going to get there for the memorial service? You’ll get on the airplane. You’re being forced to do exposure therapy and put yourself out there.

“By the time you're coming back on the second flight, it’s not nearly as bad. That’s just the way the brain works.”

Otherwise, Larkin said people can apply the “dip your toe” approach into the new world by beginning to walk around their neighborhood and transitioning to larger-populated walking areas such as trails or parks. Then, you can nudge yourself indoors into restaurants and stores.

In fact, when presented with the two options – the dip or the dive – most of Larkin’s patients choose the slower path.

“That's a desensitization approach,” said Larkin, who also directs the Behavioral Physiology Laboratory at WVU. “Going at it with small steps along the way is effective at treating most types of phobias.”

Repeating the habits

Larkin’s colleague, Shari Steinman, assistant professor of clinical psychology, has evidence supporting habituation for COVID-19-related changes.

At the onset of COVID-19 in the U.S., Steinman surveyed residents in Appalachia on how they dealt with the pandemic over an eight-week period. She found that participants felt less anxious and stressed as time went on, perhaps due to becoming more accustomed with the isolation, protocols and other aspects of the pandemic.

“What we saw is typical of habituation,” Steinman said. “We got used to COVID and quarantining, and it became the new normal. That is likely why we saw a decrease in anxiety and stress over time.

“When we are repeatedly exposed to an anxiety-producing stimulus, we habituate. I would hypothesize that we will see the same thing with re-entry anxiety. It's going to start off scary but over time, we’ll recognize, ‘I can handle this.’”

Steinman’s research was conducted from April to May in 2020 as part of a National Science Foundation RAPID award, funding dedicated to quick-response projects supporting severe or urgent situations.

For those struggling with readjusting, Steinman advises to give it some time, based on her findings, and know that experiencing some degree of anxiety is normal and not dangerous.

And whatever you do, do not avoid any challenges entirely, both Steinman and Larkin said. Even if it results in a panic attack.

“If I have a panic attack, I have a panic attack,” Larkin said. “I will experience physiological discomfort. However, if I allow the panic attack to prevent me from living life, it can become a problem.”

Larkin noted that if someone avoids panic attacks at all costs to the point where it interferes with quality of life (i.e. losing a job, not leaving the house), an avoidance cycle develops and turns normal anxiety into what could become an anxiety disorder.

Larkin and Steinman recommend those overburdened by anxiety to seek the help of a licensed psychologist. Otherwise, the pieces should fall into place.

“Let yourself be uncomfortable,” Steinman said. “Let yourself be anxious in encountering re-entry situations. Don’t stop it. That’ll just make it worse.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: A lone student walks by a bus, with signs for the routes reflected in the side of the vehicle, outside the Mountainlair in March 2021. A high percentage of the population may experience “re-entry anxiety” as more people get vaccinated, guidelines are loosened and the masks come off, according to WVU psychologists.

Newswise: Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Kevin Larkin

Newswise: Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Shari Steinman

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Covid 19 and mental health covid 19 and stress Covid 19 impact covid COVID 19 longterm impact Anxiety anxiety-like behavior Panic Attack Panic Attacks Mental Coping Mental Health mental health and pandemic Pandemic pandemic and mental health pandemic and research pandemic anniversary pandemic stress Stress and Anxiety Stress Management Reentry
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5771
Newswise: Study shows rapid return of respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
Released: 4-Jun-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Study shows rapid return of respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
 Houston Methodist

A new Houston Methodist study shows a rapid return of seasonal respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Texas, demonstrating the apparent effectiveness of masking, distancing and other precautionary measures at stopping the spread of respiratory illnesses. This rise in infections to pre-pandemic levels followed updated governmental guidelines lifting mask, distancing and occupancy requirements.

Comment
Released: 4-Jun-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Most New Jerseyans Support Fully Reopening Public Schools in Fall, Requiring Vaccinations for Healthcare Workers, Rutgers Poll Shows
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

As vaccination rates increase and prospects of normal life return more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, New Jerseyans differ on various aspects of this “new normal” and how comfortable they feel, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Comment
Released: 4-Jun-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Gene protection for COVID-19 identified
 Newcastle University

The first evidence of a genetic link explaining why some people who catch Covid-19 don't become sick has been discovered.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 9-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 4-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 9-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 9-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 4-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 9-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Increase in Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnoses During COVID-19 Pandemic
Released: 4-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Increase in Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnoses During COVID-19 Pandemic
University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Newswise: Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID
Released: 4-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID
West Virginia University

A high percentage of the population may experience “re-entry anxiety” as more people get vaccinated, guidelines are loosened and the masks come off, according to WVU psychologists.

Comment
Released: 4-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT
COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impact on the mental health of adolescents
 Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health

A study of over 59,000 Icelandic adolescents by a team of Icelandic and North American behavioral and social scientists found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls.

Comment
Released: 4-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT
New study into green tea's potential to help tackle COVID-19
 Swansea University

As India continues to be ravaged by the pandemic, a Swansea University academic is investigating how green tea could give rise to a drug capable of tackling Covid-19.

Comment
Released: 4-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Dollars to donuts: What will it take to get more of the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19?
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Prizes, lotteries, discounts and freebies for COVID-19 vaccination may help overcome vaccine hesitancy and reward the vaccinated too, but it's important to learn from this moment to inform other preventive health care, an expert says.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5771

close
4.09921