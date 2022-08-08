A renowned researcher and academic administrator, she holds several leadership roles within the public health field, at the UCI campus, and at the UC-system level. In addition to being a professor of health, society, and behavior as well as an affiliated position in epidemiology & biostatistics. She also holds an appointment at the UCI School of Medicine as a professor of neurology.

Boden-Albala is an internationally recognized expert in public health and has played a key leadership role in organizing pandemic response on campus here at UC Irvine and across Orange County. She is well-versed in all things COVID and can speak to many of the social, economic, and psychological effects of COVID infection.