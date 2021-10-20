Obesity is associated with severe outcomes among hospitalized individuals with COVID-19. A new study published in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses indicates that overweight and obesity may also impact symptoms in patients with mild forms of COVID-19.

The study included 522 adults and children who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 as outpatients. Adolescents and adults with overweight or obesity experienced more symptoms, especially respiratory symptoms of cough and shortness of breath, compared with other individuals.

“The data underscore the need to ensure COVID-19 vaccination of individuals with overweight and obesity,” said senior author Pia S. Pannaraj, MD, MPH, of the University of Southern California.