Coronavirus News Source

University of Virginia Health System

Dr. Anthony Fauci to Speak at UVA Medical Center Hour

17-Nov-2020 8:20 AM EST, by University of Virginia Health System contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Anthony S. Fauci, MD, will discuss COVID-19 – including the latest on potential vaccines – in a free Zoom presentation at noon Nov. 18 during Medical Center Hour at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and regarded as one of the nation’s leading experts on infectious diseases, Fauci will talk about the science and public health challenges of COVID-19. His lecture will cover the latest developments related to COVID-19, including how to prevent transmission, caring for patients with the virus, medical treatments for COVID-19 and vaccine research. Fauci’s talk is the UVA School of Medicine’s 2020 Hayden-Farr Lecture in infectious diseases, jointly sponsored by the UVA Department of Medicine.

“We are so grateful that Dr. Fauci has made time in his incredibly busy schedule to join us for Medical Center Hour, and we look forward to him sharing his knowledge with everyone at UVA and across Virginia,” said Marcia Day Childress, PhD, director of Medical Center Hour, the School of Medicine’s weekly public forum on medicine and society. 

How to Watch Medical Center Hour

To watch the Zoom presentation, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86828545236 and use passcode 439854. The presentation has a capacity of 1,000 guests.

A recording of Fauci’s presentation will also be posted within four days to the Medical Center Hour’s YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/uvamch).

Now celebrating its 50th season, Medical Center Hour has moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep track of upcoming sessions by visiting https://med.virginia.edu/biomedical-ethics/medical-center-hour/.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
KEYWORDS
Corona virus Fauci COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4029
Released: 17-Nov-2020 1:45 PM EST
Existing UV light technology has potential to reduce Covid-19 transmission indoors
 Queen Mary University of London

A recent study has shown that a UV light technology already used to prevent the spread of other airborne diseases in buildings has the potential to be effective against Covid-19.

Comment
Released: 17-Nov-2020 1:05 PM EST
McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Juggling Stress and Self-Care in Dire Times
 McLean Hospital

Comment
Released: 17-Nov-2020 1:05 PM EST
Principal Investigator for COVID-19 drug with FDA Emergency Use Authorization available to speak on limited government supply of drug and pending clinical trials
Houston Methodist

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 19-Nov-2020 1:00 PM EST Released to reporters: 17-Nov-2020 1:00 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 19-Nov-2020 1:00 PM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise:Video Embedded health-systems-support-needed-to-prevent-covid-19-outbreaks-in-nursing-homes
VIDEO
Released: 17-Nov-2020 12:55 PM EST
Health systems support needed to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes
 Regenstrief Institute

In a new editorial in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, Kathleen Unroe, M.D., MHA, a geriatrician, is advocating for stronger relationships between health systems and nursing homes to provide better care for patients in times of crisis and during day-to-day operations.

Comment
Released: 17-Nov-2020 12:50 PM EST
Immunological memory after cured Sars-CoV-2 infection
 University of Freiburg

Until now, it was unclear whether a survived SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 leads to a persistent immunological memory and thus can protect against a new infection.

Comment
Released: 17-Nov-2020 12:25 PM EST
COVID-19 cardiovascular registry details disparities among patients hospitalized with COVID
 American Heart Association (AHA)

A new American Heart Association collaborative model for COVID-19 research, using data from the new AHA COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry, found Hispanic and Black adults with COVID-19 were far more likely to be hospitalized than their white counterparts, as were people with obesity and COVID-19, according to three late-breaking research studies presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2020.

Comment
Newswise: Study reveals how smoking worsens COVID-19 infection in the airways
Released: 17-Nov-2020 11:55 AM EST
Study reveals how smoking worsens COVID-19 infection in the airways
 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

UCLA researchers using a model of airway tissue created from human stem cells have pinpointed how smoking cigarettes causes more severe infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the airways of the lungs.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Patient Outcomes Affected By Cardiovascular Risk
Released: 17-Nov-2020 11:30 AM EST
COVID-19 Patient Outcomes Affected By Cardiovascular Risk
 UT Southwestern Medical Center

DALLAS – Nov. 17, 2020 – Research presented today by UT Southwestern cardiologists at the annual American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020 showed that Black and Hispanic people were more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than white patients, and that nonwhite men with cardiovascular disease or risk factors were more likely to die.

Comment
Newswise: Story Tips From Johns Hopkins Experts On COVID-19
Released: 17-Nov-2020 11:00 AM EST
Story Tips From Johns Hopkins Experts On COVID-19
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

For many of us, this year’s holiday season may look different, and many are asking how we can enjoy the fellowship of the season while keeping ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe from COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4029

close
1.11566