Dr. Anthony Fauci to Speak at UVA Medical Center Hour

Newswise — Anthony S. Fauci, MD, will discuss COVID-19 – including the latest on potential vaccines – in a free Zoom presentation at noon Nov. 18 during Medical Center Hour at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and regarded as one of the nation’s leading experts on infectious diseases, Fauci will talk about the science and public health challenges of COVID-19. His lecture will cover the latest developments related to COVID-19, including how to prevent transmission, caring for patients with the virus, medical treatments for COVID-19 and vaccine research. Fauci’s talk is the UVA School of Medicine’s 2020 Hayden-Farr Lecture in infectious diseases, jointly sponsored by the UVA Department of Medicine.

“We are so grateful that Dr. Fauci has made time in his incredibly busy schedule to join us for Medical Center Hour, and we look forward to him sharing his knowledge with everyone at UVA and across Virginia,” said Marcia Day Childress, PhD, director of Medical Center Hour, the School of Medicine’s weekly public forum on medicine and society.

How to Watch Medical Center Hour

To watch the Zoom presentation, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86828545236 and use passcode 439854. The presentation has a capacity of 1,000 guests.

A recording of Fauci’s presentation will also be posted within four days to the Medical Center Hour’s YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/uvamch).

Now celebrating its 50th season, Medical Center Hour has moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep track of upcoming sessions by visiting https://med.virginia.edu/biomedical-ethics/medical-center-hour/.