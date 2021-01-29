Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Dr. Justin Ortiz Available to Comment on COVID-19 Vaccines

29-Jan-2021 4:55 PM EST, by American Thoracic Society (ATS)
favorite_border

Justin R. Ortiz, MD, MS

Dr. Ortiz is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and critical care medicine. He has expertise in the clinical epidemiology and prevention of pneumonia. From 2014-2017, he was a Medical Officer at the World Health Organization Immunization Department where he led influenza vaccine activities. 

At WHO, he led programs related to adult immunization and maternal immunization. He was also member of the WHO Editorial Board for Immunization Position Papers, helping to develop and update institutional policy for numerous vaccines. Prior to WHO, he held a faculty position at the University of Washington Departments of Medicine and Global Health.  He has also worked for PATH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, Dr. Ortiz is co-chair of the American Thoracic Society Working Group on Vaccines.

See most recent interview in Medpage Today on the COVID-19 vaccine and pulmonary hypertension.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Infectious Diseases Public Health Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Vaccine Pulmonary Medicine
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4704
Released: 31-Jan-2021 3:05 PM EST
Social and Structural Factors, Not Biology, are Strong Influencers of Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Mortality
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

COVID-19 mortality racial disparities in the U.S. are associated with social factors like income, education and internet access, according to a Rutgers study.

Comment
Newswise: ‘COVID Effect’ Leads to Fewer Heart Surgeries, More Patient Deaths
28-Jan-2021 4:35 PM EST
‘COVID Effect’ Leads to Fewer Heart Surgeries, More Patient Deaths
 The Society of Thoracic Surgeons

The most deadly global health crisis in a century has resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting, according to late-breaking research presented at the 57th Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 4:55 PM EST
Dr. Justin Ortiz Available to Comment on COVID-19 Vaccines
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Comment
Newswise: 254843_web.jpg
Released: 29-Jan-2021 4:45 PM EST
Heparin targets coronavirus spike protein, research shows
 University of Liverpool

An international team of researchers led by the Universities of Liverpool and Keele, working with Public Health England, has found that the common anticoagulant drug heparin inhibits the SARS-Cov2 virus spike protein, by reducing the virus' ability to attach to human cells and infect them.

Comment
Newswise: Business experts are available to comment on the challenges of COVID-19 vaccine shortages, distribution, and demand.
Released: 29-Jan-2021 4:15 PM EST
Business experts are available to comment on the challenges of COVID-19 vaccine shortages, distribution, and demand.
 Indiana University

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 3:35 PM EST
Viral sequencing can reveal how SARS-CoV-2 spreads and evolves
 Emory Health Sciences

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants that are adding twists in the battle against COVID-19 highlight the need for better genomic monitoring of the virus, says Katia Koelle, associate professor of biology at Emory University.

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 3:05 PM EST
Screening asymptomatic health care personnel for COVID-19 not recommended by experts
 Massachusetts General Hospital

Routine screening of asymptomatic health care personnel (HCP) in the absence of confirmed exposures to COVID-19 is not a recommended strategy for preventing transmission of the coronavirus causing the current global pandemic, according to a new review co-authored by an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 1:15 PM EST
Twelve pharmaceutical leaders and chief scientists present efficacy data and status reports on their vaccines against SARS-CoV-2; Anthony Facui and Moncef Slaoui deliver keynotes
 New York Academy of Sciences

A remarkable number of pharmaceutical company leaders and chief scientists will come together at a two-day symposium to present efficacy data and updates on twelve vaccines and vaccines candidates. This includes the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines that have been approved in the US for emergency use. Other topics will include: the clinical epidemiology of COVID-19; the virology, immunology, and genetics of SARS-CoV-2; and research on COVID-19 vaccines in in the elderly.

Comment
Newswise: County by county, study shows social inequality’s role in COVID-19’s toll
27-Jan-2021 1:30 PM EST
County by county, study shows social inequality’s role in COVID-19’s toll
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Counties that score worst on measures of poverty, economic inequality, housing, food access, family structure, transportation, insurance and disability had far more cases and deaths from coronavirus in the first months of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 10:15 AM EST
Noninvasive blood test tracks organ injury from COVID-19
Cornell University

A Cornell-led collaboration has developed a noninvasive blood test that uses cell-free DNA to gauge the damage that COVID-19 inflicts on cells, tissues and organs, and could help aid in the development of new therapies.


Showing results

110 of 4704

close
1.19151