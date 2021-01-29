Dr. Justin Ortiz Available to Comment on COVID-19 Vaccines

Justin R. Ortiz, MD, MS

Dr. Ortiz is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and critical care medicine. He has expertise in the clinical epidemiology and prevention of pneumonia. From 2014-2017, he was a Medical Officer at the World Health Organization Immunization Department where he led influenza vaccine activities.

At WHO, he led programs related to adult immunization and maternal immunization. He was also member of the WHO Editorial Board for Immunization Position Papers, helping to develop and update institutional policy for numerous vaccines. Prior to WHO, he held a faculty position at the University of Washington Departments of Medicine and Global Health. He has also worked for PATH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, Dr. Ortiz is co-chair of the American Thoracic Society Working Group on Vaccines.

See most recent interview in Medpage Today on the COVID-19 vaccine and pulmonary hypertension.