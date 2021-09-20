Dr. Karen L. Edwards is a nationally recognized epidemiologist and biostatistician who is available to provide expert commentary on the Biden administration’s planned lifting of restrictions for vaccinated international travelers in November.

Edwards is a leading expert on disease transmission and COVID-19 risk mitigation. She has provided travel advice throughout the pandemic that has appeared on The New York Times, The Washington Post, Condé Nast Traveler, NBC, and other networks.

