Karen L. Edwards, MS, PhD is a nationally recognized epidemiologist and biostatistician who is available to provide expert commentary on nutritional and genetic epidemiology, as well as COVID-19.

Her research examines the interactions between environmental factors (like diet) and genetic susceptibility for a broad range of conditions including diabetes, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and Parkinson’s Disease. She has authored dozens of peer-reviewed articles on these subjects in many of the leading journals for clinical medicine and public health.

Edwards is also available to comment on disease transmission and COVID-19 risk mitigation. Since the start of the pandemic, she has provided critical public health advice throughout the pandemic that has appeared in national outlets including the New York Times, The Washington Post, Condé Nast Traveler, NBC, and more.

UCI Faculty Profile: https://www.faculty.uci.edu/profile.cfm?faculty_id=6052