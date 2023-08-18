Marc Elieson, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

The CDC says COVID cases will continue to increase this summer and when school resumes this fall. What is behind this expected spike? (SOT @ :14, TRT :30)

Do we anticipate an increasing number of cases, severity and hospitalizations? (SOT@ :53, TRT :19)

What other viral illnesses should we be on the lookout for right now? (SOT@ 1:20, TRT :14)

With kids going back to school, what should parents do to keep children healthy? (SOT@ 1:43, TRT:30)

Should people considering a COVID-19 booster get it now or wait until the new version is released in the fall? (SOT@ 2:21, TRT:17)

What can we do to combat the increase in COVID cases? (SOT@ 2:47, TRT: 17)

