Marc Elieson, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • The CDC says COVID cases will continue to increase this summer and when school resumes this fall. What is behind this expected spike? (SOT @ :14, TRT :30)
  • Do we anticipate an increasing number of cases, severity and hospitalizations? (SOT@ :53, TRT :19)
  • What other viral illnesses should we be on the lookout for right now? (SOT@ 1:20, TRT :14)
  • With kids going back to school, what should parents do to keep children healthy? (SOT@ 1:43, TRT:30)
  • Should people considering a COVID-19 booster get it now or wait until the new version is released in the fall? (SOT@ 2:21, TRT:17)
  • What can we do to combat the increase in COVID cases? (SOT@ 2:47, TRT: 17)

