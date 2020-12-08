Dr. Pierre Kory, president of the FLCCC Alliance testifies before Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs looking into early outpatient COVID-19 treatment

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. — DECEMBER 8, 2020: Appearing as a witness Tuesday morning before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs – which held a hearing on “Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution” – Dr. Pierre Kory, President of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), called for the government to swiftly review the already expansive and still rapidly emerging medical evidence on Ivermectin.

The data shows the ability of the drug Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19, to keep those with early symptoms from progressing to the hyper-inflammatory phase of the disease, and even to help critically ill patients recover.

Dr. Kory testified that Ivermectin is effectively a “miracle drug” against COVID-19 and called upon the government’s medical authorities – the NIH, CDC, and FDA – to urgently review the latest data and then issue guidelines for physicians, nurse-practitioners, and physician assistants to prescribe Ivermectin for Covid-19.

“People are dying at unacceptable and untold rates,” Dr. Kory told the Senate panel. “I am a lung and ICU specialist, and all I do right now is take care of COVID-19 patients dying of breathlessness in ICUs. By the time they get to the ICU, it is nearly impossible to save most patients. They simply cannot breathe.”

Although encouraged by the apparent successes of vaccines, Dr. Kory said doctors trying to save lives flooding into ICUs now consider the lack of governmental guidance and research on effective early, at-home preventive treatment unconscionable when hospitals are overflowing with more than 100,000 patients admitted – and record numbers of deaths are reported daily. “Ivermectin and the components in the I-Mask+ Protocol could save hundreds of thousands of people around the globe who do not have to die while they await the widespread distribution of the vaccines,” Dr. Kory told the committee.

Kory said that the amount of evidence the FLCCC Alliance has amassed and compiled into a manuscript far exceeds the level required for a compassionate use authorization as defined by the

FDA. “That happened for Remdesivir, a drug with far less supportive evidence and much, much higher cost,” continued Dr. Kory. “Why can’t it happen for Ivermectin given this level of evidence? How many more trials have to be done when our manuscript details results from over 20 studies— with over ten of them randomized controlled trials? We are in a pandemic, we are at war, stop pretending this is peacetime where we are conducting business as usual. The NIH must rapidly review the data and make a recommendation.”

The FLCCC Alliance has been blocked in attempts to disseminate scientific information about Ivermectin on Facebook and other social media with the FLCCC’s pages repeatedly being shut down. Furthermore, after the group’s December 4, 2020 press conference in Houston, no major

U.S. media outlets reported the FLCCC’s pleas for help from the federal government to act in order to bring this pandemic to an end. Nor did any representative from the CDC, the NIH or the World Health organization contact them.

“I don’t know how much longer I can do this,” said Kory. “Especially knowing that it will all be needless death from here on out, given there is a readily available solution. A solution that cannot be dismissed or ignored. There is a critical need to inform health care providers in this country and the world. The leadership of our governmental health care agencies has a great responsibility here. All we ask is for the NIH, the CDC, and the FDA to conduct a rapid review of the literature reviewed in this presentation and provide guidance to the country’s health care providers.

“If we do nothing, the present trend will continue. History will judge. The American people will cry for answers or will praise the courage of those elected to represent their interest.”

Please visit www.flccc.net to watch the video of Dr. Kory’s testimony.

Electronic Press Kit — https://covid19criticalcare.com/electronic-press-kit-dec4/

The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March, 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March, 2020, has saved tens of thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.