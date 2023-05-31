Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Sabrina Barata, M.D., a primary care physician fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, and Sara Encisco, M.D., who specializes in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, are the featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy,” airing Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20th and 21st, at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

Drs. Barata and Encisco see patients at Mercy Personal Physicians in Lutherville.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Barata, a first-generation Brazilian-American, discusses her interest in working with the Latino population, focusing on preventive health and mental health disparities. Dr. Encisco examines her interest in the rise of new-onset diabetes in children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Dr. Barata and Dr. Encisco share items of interest to their personal lives and careers during the program’s regular “show and tell” feature, and Dr. Encisco stays after the credits for Medoscopy’s “Wait, Doctor, I Forgot to Ask!” segment.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

