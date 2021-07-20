Coronavirus News Source

American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Editor-in-Chief Debunks SARS-CoV-2 Origin Myths, Urges Media & Public to Rely on Science, not Science Fiction

20-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT, by American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)
favorite_border

Newswise — Scientific evidence strongly supports that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, occurred when a virus circulating in animals transferred to humans, according to a commentary publishing in the August edition of ASA Monitor, the official news publication of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

“Fallacies and misinformation about the origin of SARS-CoV-2 repeatedly appear in the popular press, even though there is ample published research, evidence, and science on the topic,” said Steven L. Shafer, M.D., editor-in-chief of ASA Monitor. “I wanted to provide our readers, who all have a basic understanding of science, with a way to educate those they may communicate with about the probable origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Science has a role to confront and correct untruths circulating in social media and the press.”

In the commentary, Dr. Shafer noted that currently there are three hypotheses regarding the virus’s origin: the “zoonotic theory” that proposes a bat coronavirus mutated or transformed into SARS-CoV-2; the “lab-leak theory” that proposes SARS-CoV-2 was in a bat or other wild animal from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and somehow escaped, possibly through infecting a lab worker; and the “engineered virus theory” which proposes that scientists intentionally created a superbug for research or perhaps to use as a biological weapon.

The commentary reviews the peer-reviewed science that identified various strains and the genetic material of coronaviruses from the SARS 2002-2004 outbreak to the present to illustrate the strong evidence that the predecessor of SARS-CoV-2 “evolved gradually over decades before jumping into humans in late 2019.”

Based on the underlying science, Dr. Shafer concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 genome “is entirely consistent with natural selection and random mutation acting on constantly mixing populations of bats and other animals (e.g., civets, pangolins, you and me).”

As he observed, “The zoonotic theory is consistent with every other emergent infectious disease in the past 100 years, including rabies, HIV, H1N1, Ebola Sudan, Ebola Makona, Hantavirus, West Niles virus, Zika virus, Lyme disease, yellow fever, avian flu, SARS, MERS and the plague.”

Regarding the lab-leak theory, he noted there is “no evidence to support” it, but that “does not rule out the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 came to Wuhan on the shoe of a researcher who visited the bat caves of Yunnan province.” For the engineered virus theory, Dr. Shafer wrote, “the available evidence rules that out.”

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to advance the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/MadeforThisMoment. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Media and Journalism Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 COVID-19 origin Anesthesiology


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6038
Released: 21-Jul-2021 5:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
So. California ECMO Consortium Supports Patients on Life Support During Pandemic
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Many ICU Staff Have Experienced Mental Health Conditions in COVID-19 Pandemic
 Imperial College London

A high proportion of staff working in intensive care units during the COVID-19 pandemic have experienced mental health conditions, according to a new study.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 gives the immune system a hard time
 Deutsches Primatenzentrum

SARS-CoV-2 still poses major challenges to mankind. The frequent emergence of mutant forms makes the threat posed by the virus difficult to predict.

Comment
Newswise: Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

A new study looks at building the needed communication network and the investment of resources necessary to sustain wastewater surveillance systems during a public health emergency, such as COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Monoclonal Antibodies Help COVID-19 Patients Avoid Hospitalization
 Mayo Clinic

In a large observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers have shown that two monoclonal antibodies administered separately helped prevent hospitalization in high-risk patients who became infected with COVID-19. The study also showed more hospitalizations were observed among patients with more comorbidities. The findings appear in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Comment
Newswise: 271141_web.jpg
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Traditional Japanese Food May Hold Building Blocks of COVID-19 Treatments
 Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology

Natto, a fermented soybean dish often served for breakfast in Japan, originated at the turn of the last millennium but may hold an answer to a modern problem: COVID-19, according to a new study based on cell cultures.

Comment
Newswise: Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
Released: 21-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
 Hackensack Meridian Health

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center with “Hometown Hero” Award for her guidance and leadership to medical staff through the pandemic and for developing critical COVID-19 patient care guidelines to treat the virus, as well as establishing a patient office-hours program for families to connect with each patient via iPads.

Comment
Newswise: Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
Released: 21-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
 Florida Atlantic University

Researchers are the first to model COVID-19 completion versus cessation in clinical trials using machine learning algorithms and ensemble learning. They collected 4,441 COVID-19 trials from ClinicalTrials.gov to build a testbed with 693 dimensional features created to represent each clinical trial. These computational methods can predict whether a COVID-19 clinical trial will be completed or terminated, withdrawn or suspended. Stakeholders can leverage the predictions to plan resources, reduce costs, and minimize the time of the clinical study.

Comment
Newswise: Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
Released: 21-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
 American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

A designated proning team -- composed of about 70 OR nurses, OR assistants and outpatient physical therapists -- became a key part of the COVID-19 care provided by Massachusetts General Hospital, responding around-the-clock to patients who needed turning and allowing critical care clinicians to focus on other aspects of care.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6038

close
1.32241