About The Study: In this randomized clinical trial, anakinra did not prevent the need for mechanical ventilation or reduce mortality risk compared with standard of care alone among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Future research should assess anakinra in patients with less severe pneumonia. 

Authors: Patricia Fanlo, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hospital Universitario de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, is the corresponding author. 

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.7243)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

