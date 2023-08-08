Andrew Pekosz, professor and vice chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is available for media interviews to discuss the EG.5 COVID variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports is now the dominant COVID variant in the U.S., and the recent uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Professor Pekosz also made the following statement about the variant:

“As the EG.5 variant gains traction, it’s important to remember that the new COVID vaccine coming out this fall should work well against this and other current variants. Vaccines are the most effective way to reduce COVID cases and hospitalizations.

This means it’s critical for adults and children to stay up-to-date on their shots. There is nothing concerning about this variant when we look at its sequence - it just seems to be spreading faster than other recent variants.”

