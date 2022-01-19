Dr. Katherine Ratliff is a Physical Scientist in EPA's Center for Environmental Solutions and Emergency Responsein the Office of Research & Development. Her current research has been evaluating the efficacy of different types of aerosol treatment technologies using a standardized, large-scale testing approach, which facilitates cross-technology comparisons and generates results that are translatable to real-world settings. She has also been focused on evaluating the efficacy of different decontamination practices and quantifying contaminant transport processes in the environment. She uses and develops modeling tools that are informed by lab and field studies. Dr. Ratliff received her B.A. in Earth and Environmental Sciences from Vanderbilt University and a Ph.D. in Earth and Ocean Sciences from Duke University.