About The Study: In this case-control study with 164,000 participants, the CoronaVac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were generally estimated to be effective against severe outcomes due to SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, but protection among older individuals was more likely to wane six months after the second dose. Hence, a booster dose is recommended for older patients to restore immunity. 

Authors: Ka Chun Chong, Ph.D., and Eng Kiong Yeoh, M.B.B.S., of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, are the corresponding authors. 

 

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

