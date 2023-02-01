EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release. Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.54777?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=020323 About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication. About The Study: In this case-control study with 164,000 participants, the CoronaVac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were generally estimated to be effective against severe outcomes due to SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, but protection among older individuals was more likely to wane six months after the second dose. Hence, a booster dose is recommended for older patients to restore immunity. Authors: Ka Chun Chong, Ph.D., and Eng Kiong Yeoh, M.B.B.S., of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, are the corresponding authors. (doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.54777) Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support. # # #
About The Study: In this case-control study with 164,000 participants, the CoronaVac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were generally estimated to be effective against severe outcomes due to SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, but protection among older individuals was more likely to wane six months after the second dose. Hence, a booster dose is recommended for older patients to restore immunity.
Authors: Ka Chun Chong, Ph.D., and Eng Kiong Yeoh, M.B.B.S., of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, are the corresponding authors.
Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
