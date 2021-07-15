Coronavirus News Source

Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress

Tone of social media posts revealed partisanship, study finds
Ohio State University
15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT, by Ohio State University
favorite_border

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

A study of all 12,031 Facebook posts concerning the pandemic by members of Congress between March and October 2020 showed that Democrats generally took a more negative or neutral tone on the issue, while Republicans were more likely to have a positive tone in their posts. 

Public crises, like the pandemic, highlight how central social media is to messaging and how important it is to understand how rhetoric impacts engagement and sharing of messages said Laura Moses, co-author of the study and a doctoral student in political science at The Ohio State University.

“When members of Congress communicate with the public about the pandemic, there is not a ‘rally around the flag’ effect, suggesting a shift toward partisan politics,” Moses said.

The study also found that Democrats posted more on COVID-19 than did Republicans, negative posts were shared more often than positive ones, and Republicans’ posts attracted more engagement, such as “likes” and comments, than did Democrats’ messages.

Moses conducted the study with Janet Box-Steffensmeier, professor of political science at Ohio State.  Their results were published today (July 14, 2021) in the journal Science Advances

These findings reflect the overall fractured nature of politics in the country today, Box-Steffensmeier said.

“We find partisan tone differences in messaging, even at the outset of the crisis” she said.

The researchers measured the tone in members’ Facebook messages using a state-of-the-art machine learning tool that analyzed the text in each message.  The tool looked for the use of words that are positive or negative to give an overall “sentiment” score for each message. 

For example, a post offering a resource guide to staying safe and healthy was labeled positive. A message that criticized a Trump administration official for comparing lockdowns to slavery was labeled negative. A post that urged readers to wear a mask was marked as neutral. 

Results showed that Democratic members posted an average of 26 times about COVID-19 during the period of the study, compared to 18 times for Republicans. The only pandemic-related issue that Republicans posted more about than Democrats was social distancing.  

While Democrats tended to have a more negative tone than did Republicans, they were still slightly on the positive side overall.  The one issue about which Democrats were more negative than positive was the postal service:  Trump admitted to blocking funding for the postal service, and some Democrats tied this to delayed delivery of medicines, as well as interference with mail-in voting. 

Many of the more negative posts by Democrats were critical of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. 

Republicans were most positive when discussing resources and sharing information related to the pandemic. 

“For example, Democrats use a more negative tone when discussing the pandemic and the Trump administration than Republicans discussing the same topic,” Moses said. 

Democrats’ tone shifted drastically relative to Republicans’ after milestones that marked the severity of the pandemic, such as when COVID-19 deaths in the United States exceeded 100,000, the study found.

Overall, negative posts were more likely to be spread by Facebook users, meaning that Democrats saw an increase in their messages being shared.  But Republicans saw an increase in engagement, meaning users commented on their posts or responded with one of the reaction emojis such as “like” or “love.” 

There was an increase in “sad” emoji reactions to the more negatively toned posts and to posts by more liberal members, results showed. 

Negative tone also increased the use of the “haha” emoji, suggesting that users were replying with sarcasm or distaste. 

The researchers noted that the study did not account for images or videos used in the posts, which may also affect the tone that Facebook users take away from a message. 

Even with just the text, the study showed that tone impacts engagement with messaging from members of Congress. This has important implications for understanding how government can connect individuals with crucial information in emergent or pivotal moments, Box-Steffensmeier said. 

“Facebook messages about COVID-19 suggest that members of Congress were not amplifying the public health or medical professional information about the global health emergency,” she said. 

“The divergence in tone between Democrats and Republicans suggests that members of are crafting messaging to represent their opinions or political identity, rather than sending a unified government response.”

 

#

 

 

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Science Advances

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Government/Law Social Media Coronavirus U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
U.S. Congress covid Social Media
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5993
Released: 15-Jul-2021 3:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Identification of Over 200 Long COVID Symptoms Prompts Call for UK Screening Programme
 University College London

Patients who experience long COVID have reported more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems*, in the largest international study of 'long-haulers' to date, led by UCL scientists together with a patient-led research collaborative.

Comment
Newswise: What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Researchers at Stanford and Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry have developed virus-killing molecules called peptoids. The technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Common Medication Used to Reduce Cholesterol Levels May Reduce COVID-19 Severity
 University of California San Diego Health

Using anonymized medical records from a national registry, UC San Diego researchers confirm earlier findings that statins may substantially minimize adverse outcomes from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Pandemic Layoffs Pushed Hospitality Workers to Leave Industry
 Washington State University

The psychological toll of losing a job due to COVID-19 caused many young hotel and restaurant workers to consider changing careers, according to a Washington State University study.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:25 AM EDT
New Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Provides Effective Option for Low- to Mid-Income Countries
 Emory Health Sciences

A multidisciplinary team of researchers is the first to show combining yeast-expression technology and a novel adjuvant formulation to produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective against SARS-COV-2 and promises to be easy to produce at large scale and cost-effective, important aspects for vaccinating people worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income countries.

Comment
Newswise: Hopkins Med News Update
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Hopkins Med News Update
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

NEWS STORIES IN THIS ISSUE: - Johns Hopkins Medicine Celebrates Its Contributions to Keto Therapy as Diet Turns 100 - COVID-19 News: Can Dietary Supplements Help the Immune System Fight Coronavirus Infection? - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Develop Physician Training to Prevent Gun Injuries, Deaths - COVID-19 News: Study Says Pandemic Impaired Reporting of Infectious Diseases - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Create Treatment Guide for Neurodegenerative Disorders - Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Says, ‘Get Kids Required Vaccines Before Going Back to School’﻿

Comment
14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Black, Latinx People Confident in COVID-19 Safety Precautions but Skeptical About Vaccines
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Black and Latinx people intensely sought information on COVID-19 and engaged in public health measures such as mask-wearing and testing due to devastating experiences during the pandemic but are still skeptical about vaccines, according to a Rutgers study.

Comment
Newswise: 270673_web.jpg
Released: 15-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
 Hokkaido University

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5993

close
1.24189