Even with COVID-19 funeral relief on the way, people are experiencing funeral poverty. Law professor available for comment

With average funeral and burial costs exceeding $9,000, more families are facing “funeral poverty.” Creighton University School of Law professor Victoria Haneman recently completed research on funeral poverty and is advocating for changes in the death services industry to help reduce funeral poverty and make families more empowered to plan for and manage end-of-life decisions.Her research will soon be published in the University of Richmond Law Review.

Last year was the deadliest in U.S. history due to the coronavirus. Many families already faced with financial hardship due to the pandemic had to take on the added burden of funding the burial of a loved one.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that people who had a loved one pass away last year due to COVID-19 will soon be able to get reimbursed for up to $7,000, for funeral costs. The $2 billion in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was designated for funeral aid in December’s COVID-19 relief bill.



Haneman is able to comment on: