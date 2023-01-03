Newswise — In this study of study of 385 patients ages 5 or older with a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), no serious adverse events were reported after COVID-19 vaccination. These findings suggest that the safety profile of COVID-19 vaccination administered at least 90 days following MIS-C diagnosis appears to be similar to that in the general population. 

Authors: Matthew D. Elias, M.D., of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is the corresponding author. 

 

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

Journal Link: JAMA Network Open

