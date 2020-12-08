Coronavirus News Source

'Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic'

University of Redlands Hall Network presents final event in 2020 Speaker Series
8-Dec-2020 2:35 PM EST, by University of Redlands
“Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic” is the final event in the University of Redlands Hall Network Fall 2020 Speaker Series, beginning virtually at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 9. Hall Network Director Dr. Andrew Wall and Faculty Fellows Dr. Greg Thorson and Dr. Adriana Alvarado will discuss their project to examine higher education’s response to the COVID19 pandemic, including the impact on students, how institutions have responded, and the fiscal and operational shifts caused by the global pandemic of 2020.

This virtual event is free and open to the public who register here: https://forms.gle/PcWVgGPmtbexV2oq9.

For more information, visit: Hall Network Virtual Brown Bag Speaker Series and University of Redlands Hall Network for Innovation and Policy 

Released: 8-Dec-2020 7:05 PM EST
The Ethics of Human Challenge Trials
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

A Rutgers philosopher examines the ethical questions around human challenge trials for COVID-19 vaccines

Released: 8-Dec-2020 3:10 PM EST
UC Davis Health joins Novavax in testing a new COVID-19 vaccine
UC Davis Health

UC Davis Health will launch a COVID-19 clinical trial with Novavax to test a new coronavirus vaccine. This vaccine has an important advantage: liquid state storage that allows for distribution using standard vaccine channels, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that must be stored at subzero temperature.

Released: 8-Dec-2020 2:35 PM EST
'Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic'
 University of Redlands

“Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic” to feature Hall Network Director and Faculty Fellows discussing their project to examine higher education’s response to the COVID19 pandemic. Their project examines the impact on students, how institutions have responded, and the fiscal and operational shifts caused by the global pandemic of 2020.

Released: 8-Dec-2020 2:30 PM EST
Dr. Pierre Kory, president of the FLCCC Alliance testifies before Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs looking into early outpatient COVID-19 treatment
 Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC Alliance)

“It will all be needless death from here on out, given that there is a readily available scientific solution to the pandemic," Kory says.

Released: 8-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST
UCI-led study offers new approach for more accurate epidemic modeling
 University of California, Irvine

Irvine, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 — A new class of epidemiological models based on alternative thinking about how contagions propagate, particularly in the early phases of a pandemic, provide a blueprint for more accurate epidemic modeling and improved disease spread predictions and responses, according to a study published recently in Scientific Reports by researchers at the University of California, Irvine and other institutions.

Released: 8-Dec-2020 1:05 PM EST
Pacific Symphony working with UCI public health experts on COVID-19 plan
 University of California, Irvine

Irvine, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 — University of California, Irvine public health experts are providing consulting services to Pacific Symphony to enable the Orange County ensemble to once again play music together – which hasn’t happened since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past months, Pacific Symphony has held online events – including virtual concerts, living room concerts on video, internet interview programs, and KCET and PBS SoCal’s “Southland Sessions Presents Pacific Symphony” series – featuring offerings from the orchestra’s archival vaults.

Released: 8-Dec-2020 12:55 PM EST
COVID-19 transmission in nursing homes may be affected by nurses and direct care workers with multiple jobs
 Dartmouth College

Nurses and other long-term care workers in nursing homes who hold multiple jobs, may be one of the factors contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities, according to a new study published in Medical Care Research and Review.

Released: 8-Dec-2020 12:10 PM EST
Paper-based electrochemical sensor can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes
 University Of Illinois Grainger College Of Engineering

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world, testing remains a key strategy for tracking and containing the virus.

8-Dec-2020 10:15 AM EST
CHOP Researchers Find Elevated Biomarker Related to Blood Vessel Damage in All Children with SARS-CoV-2 Regardless of Disease Severity
 Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have found elevated levels of a biomarker related to blood vessel damage in children with SARS-CoV-2 infection, even if the children had minimal or no symptoms of COVID-19. They also found that a high proportion of children with SARS-CoV-2 infection met clinical and diagnostic criteria for thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA). TMA is a syndrome that involves clotting in the small blood vessels and has been identified as a potential cause for severe manifestations of COVID-19 in adults.

