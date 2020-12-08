“Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic” is the final event in the University of Redlands Hall Network Fall 2020 Speaker Series, beginning virtually at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 9. Hall Network Director Dr. Andrew Wall and Faculty Fellows Dr. Greg Thorson and Dr. Adriana Alvarado will discuss their project to examine higher education’s response to the COVID19 pandemic, including the impact on students, how institutions have responded, and the fiscal and operational shifts caused by the global pandemic of 2020.

This virtual event is free and open to the public who register here: https://forms.gle/PcWVgGPmtbexV2oq9.

For more information, visit: Hall Network Virtual Brown Bag Speaker Series and University of Redlands Hall Network for Innovation and Policy