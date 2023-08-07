As COVID-19 cases are rising, Rutgers School of Public Health dean Perry N. Halkitis is available to comment on new variants, vaccines, testing, and steps to protect the health of people and populations. The following quotes from Halkitis can be used by any journalist writing on the topic.

“The epidemiological data, coupled with the recent infections of my family members and friends, make me highly concerned about where we are heading with COVID-19 in the next two months,” says Halkitis, who is also Hunterdon Professor of Public Health and Health Equity.

“In the last week across the United States, hospitalizations increased 12 percent and deaths 1 percent. Trends are moving in a similar direction in New Jersey. Given these trends and that the updated booster is not available until October, serious concerns exist about even greater spread in the foreseeable future. In addition, viral dynamics have been evolving given the history of the disease and implementation of vaccines; the sensitivity of rapid testing may also be affected. For those who are concerned about their actual status, a PCR test is suggested, given its high sensitivity. If you are unsure of your status, you should undertake the same mitigation strategies as previously suggested—masking and isolating if possible.”

The Rutgers School of Public Health seeks to advance health and well-being and prevent disease throughout New Jersey, the United States, and the world.