With an uptick in COVID cases and cold and flu season approaching, health experts are warning of a possible "tripledemic". Experts from Indiana University are able to comment.
- Thomas Duszynski is a clinical assistant professor at the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis and an expert on public health and epidemiology. He is available at [email protected] or 317-274-4319. Video clips of Duszynski discussing this topic are also available.
- Shandy Dearth is director of the Center for Public Health Practice at the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health. She is available at [email protected] or 317-274-2185. Video clips of Dearth discussing this topic are also available.
- Grahm McKeen is director of public and environmental health at IU and an expert in communicable disease and public health. He is available at [email protected] or 812-856-5482.