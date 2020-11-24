Experts: How to Navigate the Holiday Season During COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 24, 2020) – The 2020 holiday season will be like no other. With COVID-19 cases surging around the country and officials fearing further increases due to anticipated group gatherings around the holidays, the University at Albany has experts available to speak with media about a variety of topics related to this challenging time.

Experts include:

Dolores Cimini, licensed psychologist and director, Center for Behavioral Health Promotion & Applied Research, can provide expert input on seasonal depression, managing the holidays within the COVID-19 pandemic, healthy coping, mental health challenges among college students and holiday stress that is made more complicated in light of the pandemic.

Tomoko Udo, associate professor of health policy, management and behavior, School of Public Health, can speak about public health issues including COVID-19 testing, the importance of continuing to social distance during the holiday season and how testing before holiday gatherings is not a “fool-proof” plan.

Aleksandra Kovacheva, assistant professor of marketing, School of Business, can speak about social gatherings and consumer enjoyment related to stress and holidays, consumers’ response to economic uncertainty, people’s desire to be hosts vs. guests for holiday gatherings, gift giving, gender differences related to social events and gift giving.

