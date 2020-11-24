Coronavirus News Source

Experts: How to Navigate the Holiday Season During COVID-19

University at Albany, State University of New York
24-Nov-2020 12:25 PM EST, by University at Albany, State University of New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 24, 2020) – The 2020 holiday season will be like no other. With COVID-19 cases surging around the country and officials fearing further increases due to anticipated group gatherings around the holidays, the University at Albany has experts available to speak with media about a variety of topics related to this challenging time. 

Experts include:

  • Dolores Cimini, licensed psychologist and director, Center for Behavioral Health Promotion & Applied Research, can provide expert input on seasonal depression, managing the holidays within the COVID-19 pandemic, healthy coping, mental health challenges among college students and holiday stress that is made more complicated in light of the pandemic.
  • Tomoko Udo, associate professor of health policy, management and behavior, School of Public Health, can speak about public health issues including COVID-19 testing, the importance of continuing to social distance during the holiday season and how testing before holiday gatherings is not a “fool-proof” plan.
  • Aleksandra Kovacheva, assistant professor of marketing, School of Business, can speak about social gatherings and consumer enjoyment related to stress and holidays, consumers’ response to economic uncertainty, people’s desire to be hosts vs. guests for holiday gatherings, gift giving, gender differences related to social events and gift giving.  

A comprehensive public research university, the University at Albany-SUNY offers more than 120 undergraduate majors and minors and 125 master's, doctoral and graduate certificate programs.

