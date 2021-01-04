Experts on The Importance of Addressing Parents' Emotional Needs During Distance Learning

When the emerging COVID-19 pandemic caused most U.S. schools to close and transition to distance learning last spring, many parents were forced into new roles as proxy educators for their children.

A study published recently in Educational Researcher, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Educational Research Association, finds that roughly 51 percent of all parents surveyed in March and April had at least one child struggling with distance learning and were themselves experiencing significantly higher levels of stress.

Experts available to comment on why addressing parents’ emotional needs during the pandemic has become essential for students’ success.