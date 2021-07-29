Coronavirus News Source

Facebook News Consumers Less Likely To Be Vaccinated, Survey Finds

29-Jul-2021 9:55 AM EDT, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
favorite_border

Newswise — People who rely exclusively on Facebook for news and information about the coronavirus are less likely than the average American to have been vaccinated, according to a new survey.

“Our findings do not necessarily mean that social media use causes misperceptions or vaccine skepticism,” said co-author Katherine Ognyanova, an associate professor of communication at Rutgers’ School of Communication and Information who is part of a coalition of researchers from Rutgers-New Brunswick, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern universities. “But it does tell us there is a large group of vaccine skeptics who disproportionately rely on Facebook for health information. Those may be people who simply don't trust the media or political institutions to tell them the truth but it's possible their attitudes are exacerbated by the content they encounter on online platforms.”

The researchers say Facebook consumers are less likely to be vaccinated than those who get their COVID-19 information from Fox News.

In the June survey by the COVID States Project, researchers asked questions regarding the sources—Facebook, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, the Biden administration and Newsmax—that people use for news or information on COVID-19. The data suggests that Facebook is a major source of information, comparable with CNN or Fox News. 

According to the survey, the vaccination rates of people who get COVID-19 news through Facebook are lower than the overall population: 61 percent of users versus 68 percent of the eligible U.S. population and 71 percent for those who don’t use Facebook. 

But of the 31 percent of respondents who said they use Facebook for news about COVID-19 in the 24 hours before taking the survey, about half said Facebook was the only source asked about from which they received information. Of those surveyed, 47 percent reported being vaccinated, while 25 percent said they do not intend to get the vaccine.

Ognyanova says Newsmax was the only information source in the survey whose audience had lower vaccination levels and higher vaccine resistance than users who got their health news from Facebook. 

People who rely exclusively on Facebook for pandemic coverage were also more likely to believe misinformation (with 22 percent believing at least one false claim such as vaccines will alter people’s DNA or vaccines contain microchips that could track people). Thirty-seven percent of people who rely on Newsmax and 21 percent of people who rely on Fox News (21 percent) for COVID-19 information had beliefs in misinformation. People who looked at multiple sources of information—but not Facebook, Newsmax or Fox News—had far lower levels, with just 7 percent believing at least one false claim.

The survey also found people with greater reliance on Facebook are less trusting of the media. Only 37 percent of the people who got their news exclusively through Facebook in the preceding 24 hours reported trusting the media “some” or “a lot”; compared to 47 percent for everyone else. 

According to the researchers, the findings point to the importance of evaluating what people see on social media over time and how that is related to subsequent changes in attitudes and behaviors.

The researchers polled 20,699 Americans from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. 

The COVID States Project is a joint project of the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, the Network Science Institute of Northeastern University, the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, and the Department of Political Science and Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University. 

The consortium has released 57 reports and charted public opinion related to COVID-19 topics since April 2020. It is the largest ongoing national survey tracking people’s opinions and behavior during the pandemic.

The report can be viewed here.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

The Covid States Project

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Social Media Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Misinformation misinformation effect Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 Vaccine Social Media False belief
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6101
Released: 30-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Thinking Impaired in 60% of COVID-19 Survivors, Study Finds
 University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

In a sample of over 400 older adults in Argentina who had recovered from COVID-19, more than 60% displayed some degree of cognitive impairment, a researcher from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio reported July 29 at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Support for Government Mandates High and Increasing Over Time, Survey Finds
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

As the coronavirus Delta variant surges throughout the country and mask and vaccine mandates are being considered, a new national survey finds that almost 20 percent of Americans say it is unlikely that they will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Study: Privilege and Politics Impact Disparity in Vaccine Rates
 University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Comment
Newswise: How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
 Chulalongkorn University

The COVID-19 situation may have restricted people’s space, but not their imagination. A Chula lecturer has given recommendations to parents who need to spend more time at home on select social activities to enhance children’s development in a safe and age-appropriate way.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists Strongly Encourages all Health Care Personnel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and eight professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.

Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Which Voices Led Medical Misinformation in the Early Stages of COVID?
 University of Cincinnati

In the early and thus far most devastating stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists were at a near loss on how to treat the deadly disease.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:40 PM EDT
Half of U.S. Parents May Not Vaccinate Their Youngest Child Against COVID-19
 CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy

Even as the delta variant of Covid-19 sweeps the globe, leaving those who remain unvaccinated vulnerable, vaccination among adults and teenagers in the United States is stalling, giving rise to concerns over whether parents will vaccinate their young children once vaccines are approved for those under 12 years of age.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 3:45 PM EDT
FSMB: Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation May Put Medical License at Risk
 Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6101

close
1.70306