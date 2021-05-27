Coronavirus News Source

Factors associated with racial/ethnic group-based medical mistrust, perspectives on COVID-19 vaccine

27-May-2021 4:35 PM EDT, by JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association
favorite_border

Research Alert

What The Study Did: This survey study of adults living Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic examines associations between race/ethnicity, medical mistrust within racial/ethnic groups and willingness to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials or to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Authors: Hayley S. Thompson, Ph.D., of the Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.11629)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  # Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.11629?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=052721

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Network Open

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Infectious Diseases Public Health Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus Vaccines JAMA
KEYWORDS
COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5726
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 1-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 28-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 1-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: 266208_web.jpg
Released: 28-May-2021 1:35 PM EDT
COVID-19 kept our parks busy, but not everyone ventured outside
 University of Queensland

Public use of parks and reserves increased only slightly during last year's COVID-19 national lockdown despite gyms and sports facilities shutting down, a University of Queensland study found.

Comment
Released: 28-May-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Data from 45 million mobile users further shows poorer people less able to stay at home COVID rules
 Taylor & Francis

People living in deprived, less affluent neighborhoods spent less time indoors at home during lockdown, according to a study that tracked data from millions of mobile phone users across the United States.

Comment
Newswise: graphic-Ali-Tyyeb-CSULA.png
Released: 28-May-2021 1:15 PM EDT
First Responders for Mental Health Challenges
California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Mental Health First Aid training program empowers CSU faculty to become mental health allies for students.

Comment
Newswise: 266191_web.jpg
Released: 28-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Helping doctors manage COVID-19
 University of Waterloo

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy.

Comment
Released: 28-May-2021 12:40 PM EDT
Researchers Discover Drug that Blocks Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Mice
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

A small molecule STING agonist was highly protective against the virus that causes COVID-19 and likely other coronaviruses

Comment
Released: 28-May-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Researchers Create Machine Learning Model to Predict Treatment with Dialysis or Death for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai researchers create a machine learning model to determine COVID-19 patients most at risk for treatment requiring dialysis or critical illness leading to death.

Comment
Released: 27-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Results of the COLCORONA study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine
 Universite de Montreal

Colchicine could be considered as a treatment for non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by PCR test and at risk of complications

Comment
Newswise: LJI and Synbal, Inc. partner to develop better COVID-19 models
Released: 27-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT
LJI and Synbal, Inc. partner to develop better COVID-19 models
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) is partnering with Synbal, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company based in San Diego, CA, to develop multi-gene, humanized mouse models for COVID-19 research. The research at LJI will be led by Professor Sujan Shresta, Ph.D., a member of the Institute’s Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research.

Comment
Released: 27-May-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Factors associated with racial/ethnic group-based medical mistrust, perspectives on COVID-19 vaccine
 JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5726

close
1.16356