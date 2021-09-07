FIELDING FOCUS, a webinar series from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, addresses public health and COVID-19.

With the Delta variant, families gearing up for the new school year, and the importance of getting vaccinated — the need for sharing evidence-based information remains high. We invite you to join us for a panel discussion on navigating variants, vaccines & boosters.

In the Thursday, Sept. 9, session, panelists Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (professor, departments of Epidemiology & Community Health Sciences) and Dr. Anne Rimoin (professor, Department of Epidemiology & director, Center for Global and Immigrant Health) will discuss the latest news on the pandemic in a conversation moderated by Dr. Ron Brookmeyer, dean of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health & distinguished professor, Department of Biostatistics.

The event, COVID-19 Conversation: Navigating Variants, Vaccines & Boosters, is open to the media. It will be from 1:00 PM PDT – 2:00 PM PDT on Thursday, September 9, and can be accessed via Zoom. Questions from the media can be submitted.

