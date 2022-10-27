Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is hosting an Pediatric Emergency Medicine symposium on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 for healthcare professionals.
The first Pediatric Emergency Medicine Symposium, which will be a virtual and in-person event, will begin at 10am on Tuesday, November 1.
The agenda will cover topics from monkeypox and other viruses to exploring how current politics and policy may affect the health and well-being of pediatric, obstetric and emergency medicine patients.
To learn more and register, visit: events.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/pedsem
Topics and physicians presenting include:
- Legalization of Cannabis in New Jersey: The effects on Pediatric Patients - Diane P. Calello, M.D., FACMT, FAAP, FAACT
- Getting Acquainted with Monkeypox and Other “Newer” Viruses - Stefan H. Hagmann, M.D., MSC, FAAP, FIDSA, FITSM
- Update om COVID-19: Current Clinical Presentations, Prevention and Treatment Recommendations - Marni Kriegel, M.D.
- AAP Guideline Updates: Neonatal Fever and Hyperbilirubinemia - S. Maureen Nemetski, M.D., Ph.D.
- Dobbs v. Jackson: The SCOTUS Decision and its Effects on Emergency Obstetric Care - Melissa M. Figueroa, M.D., MPH