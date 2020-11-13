First published peer reviews of the WHO solidarity trials

Newswise — CAMBRIDGE, MA - November 10, 2020--Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 (RR:C19) is an open-access overlay journal published by the MIT Press that accelerates peer review of COVID-19-related research preprints. This week, the journal published the first peer reviews of the WHO SOLIDARITY trials that suggest four re-purposed antiviral drugs--Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir, and Interferon-β1a--have no effect on important clinical outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. All four reviewers rate the research as RELIABLE.

In addition, the editors are currently soliciting reviews of the following COVID-19 preprints. These preprints have been selected for review because they have the potential to enhance our understanding of SARS-CoV-2 or have been flagged as potentially misleading. Preprints with two finished reviews should be published within 10-14 days. Additional information or early access to these peer-reviews is available upon request.

Highlights from Rapid Reviews editorial team:

"Sterilizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice by a single-shot and modified Imidazoquinoline TLR7/8 Agonist-Adjuvanted Recombinant spike protein vaccine" by Sonia Jangra, et al. This preprint claims that a novel amphiphilic imidazoquinolinone (IMDQ-PEG-CHOL) TLR7/8 adjuvant targets adjuvant activity to draining lymph nodes, promoting a more robust immune adaptive immune response without promoting off-target systemic inflammation. Functionally, the authors show use of this adjuvant enhances influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine efficiency and elicits a balanced neutralizing antibody response. Why we're excited about it: More potent and targeted adjuvants are important for enhancing vaccine efficacy, decreasing unwanted side effects, and potentially decreasing the amount of antigen needed to elicit a protective immune response. Very little has been reported relative to reports focusing on antigen engineering. The research is both scientifically compelling and translationally relevant.



"The papain-like protease of coronaviruses cleaves ULK1 to disrupt host autophagy" by Yasir Mohamud, et al. Post infection of a betacoronavirus, levels of ULK1, an autophagy regulating serine-threonine kinase, drop significantly due to the papain-like protease of SARS-CoV-2. ULK1 transcription is upregulated upon viral infection, which aids in viral replication early in infection, but is cleaved by the protease late infection, preventing autophagy. Why we're excited about it: Understanding the mechanisms of autophagy increases the chances of designing new antivirals and understanding the mechanism of action for current treatments.



"Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease" by Clinton O. Ogega, et al. Analysis of S protein receptor binding domain (S-RBD)-specific memory B cells in patients with mild disease and those hospitalized shows that 13 out of 14 participants have these memory B cells, including 4 of the 5 patients with the lowest plasma level of neutralizing antibodies. This evidence suggests that infected individuals develop an S-RBD-specific memory B cell that could help elicit a robust immune response upon reinfection. Why we're excited about it: Multiple studies have shown loss of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies over time post-infection, presenting risk of reinfection. However, in 13 out of 14 patients, S-RBD-specific memory B cells were detected, meaning memory B cells could elicit an accelerated and robust response to reinfection after recovery from mild or severe COVID-19.



