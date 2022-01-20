Americans should be able to pick up free, non-surgical N95 face masks at distribution sites nationwide starting next week.



Public health officials argue cloth masks are significantly less effective compared to N95 or KN95s or even surgical masks – so should you throw them out? Cornell University researchers say that may not be necessary.



Juan Hinestroza, professor of fiber science and apparel design, is working on creating personalized masks using face scans to make them more effective, more comfortable, and decrease waste. He says there are several factors to consider when choosing a mask.



Hinestroza says:



“Cloth masks are still useful, although the CDC is recommending the usage of mask that follow the N95 or KN95 standards. The issue is that N95 masks are actually respirators that need a very precise protocol for face fitting. A mask is as good as the fitting of it. Since each face is different, there is a big challenge to produce a universal mask that will fit everyone.



“It’s important to warn that a very large number of KN95 and N95 in the market are fake. The public needs to be aware of this and learn how to recognize if the product actually passed the strict regulations of the N95 and KN95 standards.”



Huiju Park, associate professor of fiber science and apparel design, is an expert in protective and performance apparel. He helped develop the New York state mask guidelines for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.



Park says:



“The fit and materials of cloth facemasks significantly impact their filtering efficacy. Multi-layered, tightly woven cotton masks show a significantly higher filtering efficacy.



“Use a disposable surgical facemask (made of three layers of non-woven materials) or cloth facemasks (made of three layers of tightly-woven cotton) for the best possible protection. The filtration efficacy of cloth masks made of three layers of tightly woven cotton is close to efficacy of KN95 masks. Avoid cloth facemasks made with a single layer and/or stretchy materials.



“Try to use cloth face masks when possible and appropriate because disposable facemasks have a negative impact on the environment due to the release of micro-plastic fibers when post-use disposable facemasks are not properly handled. A new study finds three million facemasks are dumped every minute globally.



“Finally, facemasks can be contaminated over time. They can become transmitters of the virus. Change facemasks whenever possible – and don’t use a mask twice if it is contaminated, wet, or exposed to the open air for a long time."





