Coronavirus News Source

For nationalistic regimes, similar COVID-19 policies are the sincerest form of flattery

Pandemic response suggests nations copy their neighbors
4-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST, by University of Texas at Arlington
favorite_border

Newswise — Analysis from a University of Texas at Arlington assistant professor of public policy suggests that nationalistic governments around the globe are more likely to copy other nationalistic governments in responding to the current pandemic.

Evan Mistur, a UT Arlington assistant professor in the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs, outlined his findings in "The Sincerest Form of Flattery: Nationalist Emulation During the COVID-19 Pandemic," published in the Journal of Chinese Political Science. He collaborated on the paper with John Wagner Givens, assistant professor at Kennesaw State (Ga.) University.

"While leaders often claim responses are based on the best available advice from scientists and public health experts, recent policy diffusion research suggests that countries are emulating the COVID-19 policies of their neighbors and political peers instead of responding to domestic conditions," Mistur said.

Nationalism is an ideology that values national identity over belonging to other groups and seeks distinction and preservation of that identity "by the nation, for the nation." At its most extreme, it rejects the status quo and seeks to reassert the will of an imagined national community over a political or cultural space.

Despite being geographically distant and featuring extremely varied political systems, development levels, and governance capacity, many countries with nationalistic tendencies duplicate each other's changing policies during the pandemic.

"We determined that leaders in those nationalistic countries are not necessarily letting scientific data drive their decision-making during the pandemic," Mistur said. "We looked at countries like France and Italy, both of which had total lockdowns. We also looked at the U.S. and Brazil, which represented that nationalistic turn.

"Nationalist regimes seem to favor certain approaches toward the pandemic. They emulate each other." Givens said these results show "not only new mechanisms of policy diffusion, but also growing international cooperation among nationalist regimes and leaders."

###

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Chinese Political Science

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Government/Law Healthcare Coronavirus U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Political Science Behavior Personality/Attitude Policy/Ethics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4219
Released: 4-Dec-2020 4:30 PM EST
New review confirms disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black, Hispanic populations
 Oregon Health & Science University

Black and Hispanic populations are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to a systematic review published this week.

Comment
Newswise: 250647_web.jpg
Released: 4-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST
For nationalistic regimes, similar COVID-19 policies are the sincerest form of flattery
 University of Texas at Arlington

Analysis from a University of Texas at Arlington assistant professor of public policy suggests that nationalistic governments around the globe are more likely to copy other nationalistic governments in responding to the current pandemic.

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST
Pediatric appendix perforation rate at children's hospital during COVID-19 pandemic
 JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 3:15 PM EST
New Study Finds Once Hospitalized, Black Patients with COVID-19 Have Lower Risk of Death than White Patients
 NYU Langone Health

A team of investigators at NYU Langone Health has found that once hospitalized, Black patients (after controlling for other serious health conditions and neighborhood income) were less likely to have severe illness, die, or be discharged to hospice compared to White patients.

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 2:35 PM EST
AANA Commends CDC on Prioritizing COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to Healthcare Personnel
 American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) commends the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC's) team of advisors on prioritizing frontline healthcare personnel and residents of long-term facilities for the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Released: 4-Dec-2020 1:50 PM EST
COVID-19 in Victorian schools and childcare mainly driven by community transmission
 Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

Analysis of Victorian data by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute suggests that COVID-19 cases in schools and childcare were mainly driven by community transmission

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 12:20 PM EST
Identifying markers of COVID-19 infection using blood tests
 University of Seville

Researchers from the Institute of Biomedicine of Seville (IBIS) have presented a study carried out in the Clinical Biochemistry Service of the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital which identifies the values for six biochemical biomarkers that indicate a patient may be infected with SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19).

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 12:05 PM EST
Research confirms crucial monitoring assessment is effective for patients with COVID-19
 University of Portsmouth

A combined research team from the Universities of Portsmouth and Bournemouth and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has shown that an assessment score used to measure a patient's severity of illness can be applied to patients with Covid-19 without modification.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded flccc-alliance-calls-on-national-health-authorities-to-immediately-review-medical-evidence-showing-the-efficacy-of-ivermectin-for-the-prevention-of-covid-19-and-as-an-early-outpatient-treatment
VIDEO
Released: 4-Dec-2020 12:00 PM EST
FLCCC Alliance Calls on National Health Authorities to Immediately Review Medical Evidence Showing the Efficacy of Ivermectin for the Prevention of COVID-19 and as an Early Outpatient Treatment
 Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC Alliance)

“Following the swi. review— and subsequent guidance— by the NIH and theCDC of Ivermectin, we expect that Ivermectin’s widespread, immediate use willallow for a rapid and safe re-opening of businesses and schools across the nation—and quickly reduce the strain on overwhelmed ICUs.” —FLCCC Alliance

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 11:50 AM EST
Immunity passports: Ethical conflict and opportunity
 University of the Basque Country

Immunity passports are a means of registering whether an individual has developed immunity to COVID-19 and is therefore unlikely to either catch or spread the disease.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4219

close
1.44808