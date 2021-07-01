Coronavirus News Source

University of California San Diego Health

For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty

A pair of clinical trials at UC San Diego Health and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute seek to quantify vaccine benefit to immunocompromised patients — and perhaps help improve it
1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT, by University of California San Diego Health contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Evidence continues to mount that vaccination against COVID-19, most notably the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, produces robust, durable protection in the vast majority of recipients.

But questions remain for some at greatest risk of a severe outcome from a COVID-19 infection: Recipients of donor organs and bone marrow whose immune systems are necessarily suppressed to ensure their transplants are successful and lasting.

Some studies have found that vaccinated transplant recipients produce a weak immune response, and severe cases of COVID-19 have been reported in transplant recipients who had received two doses of vaccine.

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow (to treat and cure multiple diseases and types of cancer) and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

“Our goal is to quantify the immunogenicity (immune response) of COVID vaccines in immunocompromised populations,” said Jennifer Dan, MD, PhD, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego Health. “We want to gain an understanding of how differing degrees of immunosuppression may impact the COVID vaccine immune response and use that knowledge to optimize vaccine regimens for these patients.”

Under current guidelines, both solid organ and bone marrow transplant (BMT) recipients are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. BMT recipients can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations three months after transplant, provided the transplanted cells have engrafted or begun growing within bone marrow. Solid organ recipients can be vaccinated as early as one month after transplantation, although a strong immunosuppression drug regimen to prevent organ rejection may cause a few months’ delay.

In both cases, the patients’ transplant physicians determine when the vaccination process can begin.

Both clinical trials are currently enrolling participants whose transplant procedures can be relatively recent or years in the past. Dan said she expects more recent transplant recipients will likely to produce a less strong immune response from vaccination.

“For instance, if a BMT recipient is four months post-transplantation, that person may not produce as good of an immune response as someone who is two years post-transplantation. This has to do with the pace of how the immune system is reconstituted following transplantation. For solid organ transplant recipients, the amount of immunosuppression will likely dictate if a person makes a good response to the COVID vaccine.”

Dan hopes to enroll 200 solid organ transplant recipients and 200 BMT recipients.

The trials involve a sequence of blood draws. “Ideally, we want to get a pre-vaccination blood specimen,” said Dan. “However, we have been enrolling patients who have already started the vaccination series. We obtain a second blood sample two weeks after the second vaccine dose or six weeks after a one-dose vaccination. Then we draw blood again six months after vaccination to assess the duration of the immune response.”

Immune response is measured by the presence and quantity of neutralizing antibodies and T-cells, both key players in the immune system’s response to foreign bodies, such as viruses and bacteria.

The trials are primarily enrolling UC San Diego Health patients, but any qualifying person can participate through the UC San Diego Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute where testing will be conducted.

For more information about the trials or to enroll, contact clinical research coordinators Yasmeen Esshaki at 858-822-2908 or email [email protected], or Marielys Padilla-Martinez at 858-534-4449 or email [email protected].

###

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Clinical Trials
SECTION
CHANNELS
Clinical Trials Immunology Transplantation Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Vaccines COVID vaccines Immunology Solid Organ Transplant Bone Marrow Transplant Immunocompromised Transplantation Immune Response Public Health Pandemic Coronavirus novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5960
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5960

close
1.26196