Coronavirus News Source

Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)

FSMB: Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation May Put Medical License at Risk

29-Jul-2021 3:45 PM EDT, by Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)
favorite_border

 

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 29, 2021) – The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released the following statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media:

“Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license. Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not. They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health. Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.”

For more information about how state medical boards and the FSMB are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit FSMB’s webpage dedicated to providing resources and information to states and the public about COVID-19.

 

About the Federation of State Medical Boards:

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a national non-profit organization representing the medical boards within the United States and its territories that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians and, in some jurisdictions, other health care professionals. The FSMB serves as the voice for state medical boards, supporting them through education, assessment, research and advocacy while providing services and initiatives that promote patient safety, quality health care and regulatory best practices. The FSMB serves the public through Docinfo.org, a free physician search tool whichprovides background information on the more than 1 million doctors in the United States. To learn more about the FSMB, visit www.fsmb.org. and follow the FSMB on Twitter (@theFSMB).

###

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Healthcare Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Misinformation disinformation Vaccine COVID-19 vaccination Doctor Physician state medical boards
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6101
Released: 30-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Thinking Impaired in 60% of COVID-19 Survivors, Study Finds
 University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

In a sample of over 400 older adults in Argentina who had recovered from COVID-19, more than 60% displayed some degree of cognitive impairment, a researcher from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio reported July 29 at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Support for Government Mandates High and Increasing Over Time, Survey Finds
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

As the coronavirus Delta variant surges throughout the country and mask and vaccine mandates are being considered, a new national survey finds that almost 20 percent of Americans say it is unlikely that they will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Study: Privilege and Politics Impact Disparity in Vaccine Rates
 University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Comment
Newswise: How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
 Chulalongkorn University

The COVID-19 situation may have restricted people’s space, but not their imagination. A Chula lecturer has given recommendations to parents who need to spend more time at home on select social activities to enhance children’s development in a safe and age-appropriate way.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists Strongly Encourages all Health Care Personnel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and eight professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.

Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Which Voices Led Medical Misinformation in the Early Stages of COVID?
 University of Cincinnati

In the early and thus far most devastating stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists were at a near loss on how to treat the deadly disease.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:40 PM EDT
Half of U.S. Parents May Not Vaccinate Their Youngest Child Against COVID-19
 CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy

Even as the delta variant of Covid-19 sweeps the globe, leaving those who remain unvaccinated vulnerable, vaccination among adults and teenagers in the United States is stalling, giving rise to concerns over whether parents will vaccinate their young children once vaccines are approved for those under 12 years of age.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 3:45 PM EDT
FSMB: Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation May Put Medical License at Risk
 Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6101

close
1.2165