Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
Florida State University

FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill

20-May-2021 4:50 PM EDT, by Florida State University
favorite_border

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: | 12:56 pm | SHARE: Share on FacebookTweet

President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Thursday, a law that will expedite the Justice Department’s review of hate crimes related to COVID-19 and designate an official at the department to oversee the effort, as well as issue new guidance to state and local law enforcement for online reporting.

The legislation is intended to target an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes that have come during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida State University’s Brendan Lantz is available to offer comments on the legislation and on hate crimes.

Brendan Lantz, assistant professor and director of Hate Crime Research and Policy Institute, College of Criminology and Criminal Justice 

As director of the Hate Crime Research and Policy Institute, Lantz researches hate crime, violence, victimization and co-offending.

“One of the primary purposes of this bill is to expedite review of COVID-19-related hate crimes, and these hate crimes are a real issue right now. Addressing them directly is important because these crimes have significant impacts for not only those who are directly victimized but the larger community as well. When someone is victimized for no other reason than that they are Asian (or perceived to be Asian), the impacts of that crime reverberate throughout the Asian community. If this additional review translates to additional resources and guidance for handling hate crimes, it has the potential to make a difference. 

The bill also provides guidance for establishing online reporting avenues for hate crimes. This may be particularly important because it is well-established that many hate crime victims are reluctant to report their victimization to the police. 

That said, hate crimes are a bit under the microscope right now, getting more attention because of the COVID-19-related increases that we are seeing, and they need to be addressed. But the reality is that many of the issues we are facing with the tracking of hate crimes have been serious issues since long before the pandemic began. So, we should be careful to view this legislation as one step toward addressing these issues. Moving forward, laws like this should be coupled with other legislation aimed at long-term changes in addressing and tracking hate crimes.” 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Crime and Forensic Science Government/Law Coronavirus U.S. Politics Race and Ethnicity Guns and Violence
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5679
Released: 20-May-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Will COVID-19 Eventually Become Just a Seasonal Nuisance?
 University of Utah Health

Within the next decade, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 could become little more than a nuisance, causing no more than common cold-like coughs and sniffles. That possible future is predicted by mathematical models that incorporate lessons learned from the current pandemic on how our body’s immunity changes over time. Scientists at the University of Utah carried out the research, now published in the journal Viruses.
Newswise: LantzPhoto_3x2-768x512.jpg
Released: 20-May-2021 4:50 PM EDT
FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill
 Florida State University

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: April 23, 2021 | 12:56 pm | SHARE: With a 94-1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Thursday, a bill that would expedite the Justice Department’s review of hate crimes related to COVID-19 and designate an official at the department to oversee the effort, as well as issue new guidance to state and local law enforcement for online reporting.

Comment
Released: 20-May-2021 4:10 PM EDT
Across US, COVID-19 death rate higher for those with IDD
 Syracuse University

The COVID-19 death rate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) is higher than the general population in several states across the U.S., according to a new study published in Disability and Health Journal.

Comment
Released: 20-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Survey measures health care delays during pandemic’s beginning 
 University of Illinois at Chicago

At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a University of Illinois Chicago researcher conducted a survey asking respondents if they experienced health care delays because of the pandemic. In addition to learning about the types of delays, the study also presented a unique opportunity to capture a historic moment at the pandemic’s beginning.

Comment
17-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Coronavirus Transmission in Queens Drove the First Wave of New York City’s Pandemic
NYU Langone Health

The most populous boroughs in New York City, Queens and Brooklyn, likely served as the major hub of COVID-19 spread in the spring of 2020, a new study finds.

Comment
Newswise: New Research Maps COVID-19 Dispersal Dynamics in New York’s First Wave of Epidemic
19-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT
New Research Maps COVID-19 Dispersal Dynamics in New York’s First Wave of Epidemic
 PLOS

Study Suggests Borough of Queens Was Major Hub of COVID-19 Dispersal

Comment
Newswise: ‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers
Released: 20-May-2021 1:55 PM EDT
‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers
DePaul University

As people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, neurocognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time, as reported in new findings from researchers at DePaul University.

Comment
Released: 20-May-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Penn Medicine to Require All Health System Employees to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia-Based Top Academic Health System Becomes Nation’s Largest to Mandate Vaccination, Calling for Workforce to Set an Example to End the Pandemic

Comment
Released: 20-May-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Expert: How new CDC mask guidelines will impact businesses
 Washington University in St. Louis

The new CDC guidelines may help businesses – especially restaurants and bars – if customers feel safer with the new recommendations, according to Olin Business School's Raphael Thomadsen and Song Yao.

Comment
Released: 20-May-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Why are some Covid-19 vaccines working better for men than women?
 Michigan State University

If there’s one take-home message for the general public about the coronavirus vaccines approved in the U.S., it’s that they are remarkably effective. But Michigan State University’s Morteza Mahmoudi is raising awareness about an important subtlety: The vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech appear to work slightly better for men than for women.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5679

close
1.88312