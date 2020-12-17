Coronavirus News Source

Florida State University

FSU researchers find the ‘quarantine 15’ weight gain might just be in your head

17-Dec-2020 8:45 AM EST, by Florida State University
favorite_border

By: Mark Blackwell Thomas | Published: | 3:03 pm |

Newswise — After months in pandemic quarantine you might think you’ve gained weight or put on the ‘quarantine 15′ but a study by a Florida State University researcher shows that your perception might not match reality. 

In a study published by the International Journal of Eating Disorders, Distinguished Research Professor of Psychology Pamela Keel gathered information on changes in weight and weight perceptions from a sample of college students from January to April 2020.

The study, “Gaining ‘The Quarantine 15: Perceived versus observed weight changes in college students in the wake of COVID-19, used reported weight and a five-part scale in which weight ranged from very underweight to very overweight. Keel said participants were far more likely to believe they had gained weight, even when they hadn’t.  

“We found that one in 50 participants had a change in body mass that would change their weight category, about 2 percent of people,” she said. “But 10 percent five times as many people— described their weight as higher. Some people lost weight, a very few gained, but the vast majority stayed the same.”

The study found that participants’ weight concerns “in the absence of any measurable weight gain” during quarantine led to other anxieties. 

Our participants believed they had gained weight and that increased their concerns about their eating and increased their concerns about their weight,” she said, adding that such concerns can have serious consequences. “That can set people up to engage in risky behaviors, like extreme dieting, juice cleanses, fasting, excessive exercise and other compulsions around eating and exercising.”

As to what might be causing people to falsely perceive they gained weight, Keel said weight is often a convenient place for people to place their worries, especially during times of heightened stress over a threat they can’t control – like the current pandemic. 

They are funneling that distress into something they believe they can control and weight is a great punching bag for people,” she said. “That’s grounded in the diet and weight-obsessed culture and the constant promise that it’s just readily in someone’s grasp to change the way they feel by changing the way they look.” 

CDC warnings that the risk of severe illness or death is greater in those with elevated body weight can also contribute to increased worries about weight gain, according to Keel.

Keel recommended people use objective measures instead of subjective feelings to evaluate the effects of the pandemic on their weight and to talk to their doctor if they have concerns about their health. 

Keel authored the study with FSU research assistant Marielle Gomez; graduate students Lauren Harris, and Grace Kennedy; Assistant Professor of Psychology Jessica Ribeiro; and Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of Psychology Thomas E. Joiner.

For more information, visit https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32856752/.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

International Journal of Eating Disorders

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Weight Loss Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
covid 19 COIVD-19 weight Quarantine Quarantine weight
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4377
Newswise: Research strongly suggests COVID-19 virus enters the brain
Released: 17-Dec-2020 3:00 PM EST
Research strongly suggests COVID-19 virus enters the brain
 University of Washington School of Medicine

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, like many viruses before it, is bad news for the brain. In a study published Dec.16 in Nature Neuroscience, researchers found that the spike protein, often depicted as the red arms of the virus, can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice. This strongly suggests that SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, can enter the brain. The spike protein, often called the S1 protein, dictates which cells the virus can enter. Usually, the virus does the same thing as its binding protein, said lead author William A. Banks, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine and a Puget Sound Veterans Affairs Healthcare System physician and researcher. Banks said binding proteins like S1 usually by themselves cause damage as they detach from the virus and cause inflammation.

Comment
Newswise: New Nature Lover? It’s a COVID-19 Side-Effect
14-Dec-2020 11:50 AM EST
New Nature Lover? It’s a COVID-19 Side-Effect
 University of Vermont

What does it take to get some people to go outside and experience nature? For some urban dwellers, it took the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers say. The new study finds that 26% of people visiting parks during early months of the COVID-19 pandemic had rarely – or never – visited nature in the previous year. The study is one of the first to explore how COVID-19 has changed Americans’ relationship with nature. The research will appear in PLOS ONE journal.

Comment
Newswise: 0419UCIM20016b-27-768x472.jpg
Released: 17-Dec-2020 1:05 PM EST
UCI researchers create model to calculate COVID-19 health outcomes
 University of California, Irvine

Irvine, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 —University of California, Irvine health sciences researchers have created a machine-learning model to predict the probability that a COVID-19 patient will need a ventilator or ICU care. The tool is free and available online for any healthcare organization to use. “The goal is to give an earlier alert to clinicians to identify patients who may be vulnerable at the onset,” said Daniel S.

Comment
Newswise: Surgery on rare side effect of COVID-19 gives patient ability to smile again
Released: 17-Dec-2020 12:25 PM EST
Surgery on rare side effect of COVID-19 gives patient ability to smile again
 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

It was enough that Anthony Jones had survived the infection, intubation, and one of those COVID-19 goodbyes that might not see a ‘hello’ on the other side.

Comment
Released: 17-Dec-2020 11:55 AM EST
Coronavirus spread during dental procedures could be reduced with slower drill rotation
 Imperial College London

Dental procedures can pose a high risk of viral transmission because the tools that are used often produce aerosols, which can contain high numbers SARS-CoV-2 virions, copies of the virus causing COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 17-Dec-2020 11:45 AM EST
New Jersey Headquartered Banks Commit Over $145,000 to Support Hackensack Meridian Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts
 Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to announce that more than $145,000 has already been granted by several leading New Jersey headquartered banks and affiliated foundations, including: OceanFirst Bank, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Manasquan Bank and Valley Bank.

Comment
Newswise: Starting over: Learning to walk, talk, and enjoy life after COVID-19
Released: 17-Dec-2020 11:30 AM EST
Starting over: Learning to walk, talk, and enjoy life after COVID-19
 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Elizabeth Silva, 47, is more grateful than ever to spend the holidays with her family this year – just a few months ago she couldn’t move or speak after spending weeks in an intensive care unit (ICU) battling COVID-19. “I really didn’t know if I was going to survive,” Silva said. “The virus took everything from me, mentally and physically. Doctors and physical therapists had to teach me to get up, walk, shower, and even brush my hair.”

Comment
Released: 17-Dec-2020 11:25 AM EST
Maximizing safety during the holidays if you can’t achieve the NBA-style social bubble
 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Infectious diseases experts at UTHealth say the best way to guarantee safety is to celebrate the holidays virtually with anyone who lives outside of your home. However, if you do plan to gather, Michael Chang, MD, offers advice on how to maximize safety.

Comment
Released: 17-Dec-2020 11:00 AM EST
Reliable COVID-19 test could reduce virus spread
 Anglia Ruskin University

Results of a unique test developed by a world-renowned expert, which targets three viral genes to increase reliability and could cut COVID-19 detection time to 20 minutes, have been peer reviewed and published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Comment
Newswise: Biostatistics expert on JAMA article: Don't let thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths become ‘new normal'
16-Dec-2020 4:20 PM EST
Biostatistics expert on JAMA article: Don't let thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths become ‘new normal'
 Virginia Tech

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4377

close
1.50989