Coronavirus News Source

Gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots' is being widened by the COVID pandemic, an IU study found

Indiana University
5-Feb-2021 3:30 PM EST, by Indiana University
favorite_border

Newswise — A new study by Indiana University found women, younger individuals, those with lower levels of formal education, and people of color are being hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, found that Black adults were three times as likely as whites to report food insecurity, being laid off, or being unemployed during the pandemic. Additionally, residents without a college degree were twice as likely to report food insecurity (compared to those with some college) while those not completing high school are four times as likely to report it, compared to those with a bachelor’s degree.

These patterns persisted even after taking into account employment status and financial hardship before the pandemic, suggesting that the gap between the "haves" and "have nots" is being widened by the crisis.

The study found that younger adults and women were also more likely to report economic hardships.

"It is clear that the pandemic has had an extraordinary impact on the economic security of individuals who were already vulnerable and among disadvantaged groups," said Bernice Pescosolido, a distinguished professor of sociology at IU and co-author of the study. "This work demonstrates the need for strategically deployed relief efforts and longer-term policy reforms to challenge the perennial and unequal impact of disasters."

Researchers utilized the Person to Person Health Interview Study (P2P) – a statewide representative, face-to-face survey – to interview nearly 1,000 Indiana residents before (October 2018-March 2020) and during the initial stay at home order in (March-May 2020). Their goal was to determine differences in experiences of economic hardship among historically advantaged and disadvantaged groups following the COVID-19 lockdown. The authors measured four self-reported indicators of economic precarity: housing insecurity, food insecurity, general financial insecurity, and unemployment or job loss.

Previous research has shown national and global crises tend to disproportionally impact those who were already struggling financially, and it takes more vulnerable communities significantly longer to recover from disasters.

These previous findings are in line with the IU study, which shows Indiana residents already concerned with their housing, food and finances reported greater concerns with these economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Providing basic resources to all Americans, such as generous unemployment benefits, paid family leave, affordable federal housing and universal preschool will help communities better weather crisis," said Brea Perry, professor of sociology at IU and co-author of the study. "We need to rethink how we intervene in disasters and also strengthen our social safety net for everyone."

Perry and her team have plans to follow up after the pandemic to understand the long-term impact that COVID-19 has had on individuals and their families. While the impact may not be fully understood at this time, she said we do know that rebuilding public health and other social structures will not only assist disadvantaged groups in times of need, it will also help society at large.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots' is being widened by the COVID pandemic, an IU study found

Credit: Indiana University

Caption: Bernice Pescosolido

Newswise: Gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots' is being widened by the COVID pandemic, an IU study found

Credit: Indiana University

Caption: Brea Perry

CITATIONS

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Education In the Workplace Poverty Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Pandemic
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4780
Newswise:Video Embedded peginterferon-lambda-shows-strong-antiviral-action-to-accelerate-clearance-of-covid-19
VIDEO
4-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST
Peginterferon-lambda shows strong antiviral action to accelerate clearance of COVID-19
 University Health Network (UHN)

A clinical study led by Dr. Jordan Feld, a liver specialist at Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University Health Network (UHN), showed an experimental antiviral drug can significantly speed up recovery for COVID-19 outpatients – patients who do not need to be hospitalized. This could become an important intervention to treat infected patients and help curb community spread, while COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out this year.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Feb-2021 12:05 AM EST Released to reporters: 5-Feb-2021 4:45 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Feb-2021 12:05 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: 255084_web.jpg
Released: 5-Feb-2021 3:45 PM EST
If healthy people are purposefully infected with COVID-19 for the sake of science, they should be paid
 Taylor & Francis

Multidisciplinary team of international experts suggests participants should receive a "substantial" amount, be paid ethically

Comment
Newswise: Gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots' is being widened by the COVID pandemic, an IU study found
Released: 5-Feb-2021 3:30 PM EST
Gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots' is being widened by the COVID pandemic, an IU study found
 Indiana University

A new study by Indiana University found women, younger individuals, those with lower levels of formal education, and people of color are being hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST
New AI tool can thwart coronavirus mutations
 University of Southern California (USC)

USC researchers have developed a new method to counter emergent mutations of the coronavirus and hasten vaccine development to stop the pathogen responsible for killing thousands of people and ruining the economy.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST
Rutgers Expert Cautions Public to Stay Home for Super Bowl to Reduce COVID-19 Spread
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Professor Lewis Nelson, chair of emergency medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who has treated many COVID-19 patients, cautions the public that it would be best not to attend sizeable Super Bowl parties or events to help keep COVID-19 infections rates low.

Comment
Newswise: 255571_web.jpg
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST
Chinese scientists use knowledge from climate system modeling to develop a global prediction system for the COVID-19 pandemic
 Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

At the time of writing, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is seriously threatening human lives and health throughout the world.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:35 PM EST
Convalescent Plasma Improved Survival in COVID-19 Patients with Blood Cancers
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Treatment with convalescent plasma vastly improved the survival rate of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 who also had hematologic malignances that compromise the immune system, according to new data released by the COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19).

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST
Anticancer drug may improve outcome for severe COVID-19 patients
 Karolinska Institute

Treating severe COVID-19 patients with the anticancer drug bevacizumab may reduce mortality and speed up recovery, according to a small clinical study in Italy and China that was led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden between February and April 2020.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST
What Can We Learn About Nurturing SEL In and Out of School?
 Wallace Foundation

Interest in social and emotional learning outpaces evidence on how to cultivate it. A new study helps narrow the gap.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4780

close
1.05293