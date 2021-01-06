Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch

George Washington University Experts on Law, Business and Politics Available for Media Interviews on the COVID-19 Pandemic

George Washington University
6-Jan-2021 10:50 AM EST, by George Washington University
favorite_border

WASHINGTON (Jan. 6, 2021) - As the country prepares for a potential new wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths over the coming months, the George Washington University  has the following experts available to discuss legal, economic and political aspects of the pandemic, including vaccine distribution, vaccine injury litigation, the impact on vulnerable populations, fraud and corruption and relief legislation. 

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Dayna Bowen Matthew is the Dean and Harold H. Greene Professor of Law at GW Law. She is a leader in public health and civil rights law who focuses on racial disparities in health care and is the author of the book “Just Medicine: A Cure for Racial inequality in American Health Care.” A member of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices COVID-19 Vaccine Work Group, Dean Matthew is available to discuss how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color and whether members of these groups should receive priority in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

COVID-19 Vaccine Litigation

Renée Gentry is the director of the Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic and a professorial lecturer in law at GW Law, where she teaches disability rights law. She founded a law firm which specializes in vaccine injury litigation and is one of the leading experts on vaccine injury litigation in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. She can talk about safety concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine, issues related to the cost of the vaccine and payouts for vaccine-related injuries. 

Peter H. Meyers is a professor emeritus at GW Law and the former director of the law school's Federal and Appellate Clinic and Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic. He previously served as chairman of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines Work Group.. He can speak about the issue of mandatory vaccinations, the COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation program and other legal issues involving the COVID-19 vaccine.  

COVID-19 and Vulnerable Populations

Joan S. Meier is a professor of clinical law and director of the National Family Violence Law Center at GW Law. In 2003, she founded the nonprofit Domestic Violence Legal Empowerment and Appeals Project to provide pro bono appeals in domestic violence cases. Her major study, “Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations,” was completed in 2019. She can address how COVID-19 is affecting families, particularly in the area of domestic violence. 

Jessica K. Steinberg is an associate professor of clinical law and director of the Prisoner and Reentry Clinic at GW Law, which successfully advocated groundbreaking expansions to the compassionate release and good-time credits systems in Washington, DC. An expert on access to justice, court reform, the delivery of legal services, parole and offender reentry, she can discuss how COVID-19 is impacting the prison population and early release of prisoners due to the pandemic. 

Paulina N. Vera is a professorial lecturer in law at GW Law, where she supervises GW Law Immigration Clinic students and provides legal representation to asylum-seekers and respondents facing deportation in immigration court. She previously taught Immigration Law I and served as the only immigration staff attorney at the Maryland-based nonprofit CASA. She can discuss how immigration law has been impacted by COVID-19 and her experiences providing legal representation during the pandemic. 

COVID-19 Issues of Fraud and Corruption

Jessica Tillipman is an assistant dean and a professorial lecturer in Law at GW Law, where she teaches a Government Contracts Anti-Corruption and Compliance Seminar that focuses on anti-corruption, ethics and compliance issues in government procurement. She is available to discuss fraud and corruption related to the pandemic and issues of transparency and oversight related to the allocation of COVID-19 funds. 

Christopher R. Yukins is the Lynn David Research Professor in Government Procurement Law and co-director of the Government Procurement Law Program at GW Law. For several years, he was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, where he handled trials and appeals involving big protests and contract claims against the U.S. government. He can address fraud and corruption related to the procurement of COVID-19 supplies and how the pandemic will affect government buying in the future. 

COVID-19 Relief Legislation

Casey Burgat is the director of the master’s in legislative affairs at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. He  is an expert on congressional procedure and can shed light on the process of crafting and passing pandemic-related legislation. 

Quardricos Driskell is an adjunct professor at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. He currently serves as the legislative and political affairs manager for the American Urological Association and is an expert on the inner workings of health policymaking in Congress.

Lara Brown is the director of the GW Graduate School of Political Management. She served in President William J. Clinton’s administration  and can speak to the ways President-elect Biden and the executive branch can take action against the virus and influence COVID-19 policy.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Coronavirus covid vaccine distribution Vaccines Vaccine hesitancy Fraud Relief Efforts COVID-19 Relief COVID-19 legislation Vulnerable Populations
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4492
6-Jan-2021 7:55 AM EST
Global experts urge everyone to talk about COVID-19 vaccines responsibly
 University of Bristol

A team of renowned scientific experts has joined forces from across the world to help fight the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines, which hold the key to beating the deadly pandemic and releasing countries from debilitating lockdown restrictions.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 12-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 6-Jan-2021 3:25 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 12-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: 252782_web.jpg
Released: 6-Jan-2021 1:55 PM EST
Facebook posts help facilitate belief that HPV vaccine is dangerous to health
 University of Missouri, Columbia

The human papillomavirus infection, or HPV, is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded these-detailed-animations-show-how-covid-19-cases-changed-over-time-and-space
VIDEO
Released: 6-Jan-2021 1:50 PM EST
These detailed animations show how COVID-19 cases changed over time and space
Binghamton University, State University of New York

New animations created by a complex systems researcher at Binghamton University, State University of New York improve upon typical COVID-19 visualizations, showing how cases have changed over time and space.

Comment
Released: 6-Jan-2021 1:50 PM EST
COVID-19 generally 'mild' in young children: Evidence review
 University of New South Wales

A systematic review and meta-analysis of international COVID-19 literature, led by UNSW Sydney, has confirmed that while children under five years old were likely to recover from the infection, half of those infected were infants and almost half of the infected under-fives were asymptomatic.

Comment
Released: 6-Jan-2021 1:40 PM EST
Majority of media stories fail to label 'preprint' COVID-19 research -- study
 Simon Fraser University

Fleerackers notes that coverage of preprint research can be helpful to the public.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded protective-immunity-against-sars-cov-2-could-last-eight-months-or-more
VIDEO
Released: 6-Jan-2021 12:35 PM EST
Protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 could last eight months or more
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

The findings, based on analyses of blood samples from 188 COVID-19 patients, suggest that responses to the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, from all major players in the "adaptive" immune system, which learns to fight specific pathogens, can last for at least eight months after the onset of symptoms from the initial infection.

Comment
Released: 6-Jan-2021 12:25 PM EST
Tip Sheet: Looking ahead to 2021, COVID-19 vaccines, improving health outcomes — and more
 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

SEATTLE —Jan. 6, 2020 —Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news with links for additional background and media contacts.Scientists predict progress against COVID-19, cancer in 2021 Just as the COVID-19 pandemic dominated our lives in 2020, it was a huge focus for many researchers at Fred Hutch.

Comment
Released: 6-Jan-2021 11:55 AM EST
Smoking associated with increased risk of COVID-19 symptoms
 King's College London

Smoking is associated with an increased risk of COVID-19 symptoms and smokers are more likely to attend hospital than non-smokers, a study has found.

Comment
Released: 6-Jan-2021 11:45 AM EST
New paper describes use of geographic monitoring for early COVID cluster detection
 University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Researchers describe development of a near-real time spatial assessment of COVID-19 cases to help guide local medical responses to clusters of outbreaks of the virus at the local level. The paper, entitled “Geographic monitoring for early disease detection (GeoMEDD),” appeared in the Dec. 10 issue of Nature Scientific Reports.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4492

close
1.32526