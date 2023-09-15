David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • With flu season approaching, who should get a flu shot and when? (SOT@ :14, TRT :24)
  • RSV cases seem to be rising. How can people protect themselves? (SOT@ :47, TRT :20)
  • With so many vaccines like flu, RSV, pneumonia and COVID, which ones should we get, and can we combine them? (SOT@ 1:15, TRT :18)
  • What do you recommend to people who plan to travel? Are vitamins helpful? (SOT@ 1:43, TRT :38)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 2:29, TRT 1:20

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

