Coronavirus News Source

Ohio State University

Grandparents advise each other on navigating the pandemic

Study reveals four ways to connect with and help grandkids
21-Dec-2020 8:30 AM EST, by Ohio State University
favorite_border

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s no secret that grandparents love being around their grandchildren, which is one reason why the COVID-19 pandemic is so hard on them. 

But if there’s one thing that many older people have, it is the wisdom and accumulated knowledge that can only come with years of life experience, said James Bates, associate professor and extension specialist in family wellness at The Ohio State University

Bates decided to tap that knowledge by conducting in-depth interviews with 21 grandparents, aged 58 to 77, to ask about their experiences during the pandemic.  The interviews, which were 35 to 98 minutes long, took place in May and June 2020, early in the pandemic during “the toughest parts of the first wave of restrictions and shutdowns,” he said. 

One of the questions Bates asked in the interviews was “Do you have any advice for other grandparents who are currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic?” 

Bates analyzed the answers from that question and the results were published in the December 2020 issue of The Journal of Extension

“Some grandparents gave extensive and detailed advice.  It seemed like they had been thinking about this a lot,” Bates said. 

Bates identified four themes in the advice grandparents gave, which he boiled down to these guidelines: 

  1. Be present by focusing on the little things. 

Most grandparents understood the need for restrictions that didn’t allow them to hug, kiss and touch their grandchildren. But they found other ways to show their affection, Bates said. 

“Grandparents emphasized that it is the little things that make a difference: the little gift, the little remembrances, the little activities,” he said. 

While video calls are fine, many grandparents said they used low-tech methods of communication, like letters, cards and telephone calls. “Just find these small ways to let your grandchildren know they are truly loved,” Bates said. 

  1. Don’t feel sorry for yourself. 

“Many of those I interviewed warned against turning inward and feeling miserable,” he said. 

Grandparents should reach out, share ideas with other grandparents and friends, and focus on family members and their needs. Those interviewed encouraged others to “strike a positive and courageous tone” even when they aren’t feeling upbeat, and work to avoid negative thinking. 

  1. Be an example for your grandkids. 

Many of the study participants reported seeing their grandchildren struggling with schoolwork, missing their friends and being upset about being homebound. 

“Grandparents advised being an example of strength, resiliency and hope in front of their grandchildren. Let them know the pandemic is tough on everyone, including parents and grandparents,” Bates said. 

One of the most important ways to model good behavior is by following health guidelines, according to those interviewed. 

Although none of the grandparents in the study reported any COVID-19 cases in their immediate family, they all felt it was important to follow stay-at-home orders and physical and social distancing guidelines, Bates said. 

“They said grandparents should take care of themselves so that their grandkids will want to take care of their own health too,” he said. 

  1. Help your grandkids prepare for the future. 

The final bit of advice is where grandparents’ life experiences really came into play, Bates said. 

Many suggested grandparents discuss how they overcame difficult life experiences like the pandemic.

“Helping grandchildren acknowledge that there will be drama, tragedy and accidents in life will go a long way in helping them prepare emotionally and psychologically when things come up,” Bates said. 

“Kids need to learn how to deal with frustrations and loss and challenges.” 

Bates said his interviews underscored how important grandparents are in the lives of their families. 

“Strong and supportive relationships with loving family members such as grandparents are essential to helping children get through the challenges of life,” he said.

 

#

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Extension

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Family and Parenting Seniors Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Grandparents Grandchildren Pandemic covid 19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4413
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 22-Dec-2020 10:30 AM EST Released to reporters: 21-Dec-2020 5:50 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 22-Dec-2020 10:30 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.

Released: 21-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
Rutgers expert available to discuss new coronavirus strains
 Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research at Rutgers University

Comment
Released: 21-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST
Child care facilities can be safe and are essential: New Case Western Reserve study
 Case Western Reserve University

Child care programs can be safe within the context of low community transmission of COVID-19, according to new research from Case Western Reserve University, based on data from child care programs throughout Ohio. The study took place from Aug. 15 to Nov. 20, during a timeframe of relatively low community transmission of COVID-19. The team found COVID-19 infection rates at child care programs have been low.

Comment
Released: 21-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST
New COVID-19 strain NOT a result of the vaccines, but it is more contagious
 Newswise

Hours after the United Kingdom raised alarm about the new variant of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, social media, including Twitter, is brimming with theories on the timing of this news. Many people have remarked that the timing of this news coming on the heels of the new vaccines is suspicious.

Comment
Released: 21-Dec-2020 2:30 PM EST
Will we still need Covid-19 volunteers in the new year?
 University of Sheffield

A University of Sheffield-led research programme finds Local Authorities and the Voluntary and Community Sector are best placed to support the response to the Covid-19 crisis locally

Comment
Released: 21-Dec-2020 1:50 PM EST
COVID-19: avoiding hospital caused heart disease death rise
 University College London

Lower rates of hospital attendance for urgent heart problems during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to avoidable deaths in England, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.

Comment
Newswise: Los Alamos study hopes to characterize and optimize ventilator treatment for Covid-19
Released: 21-Dec-2020 1:20 PM EST
Los Alamos study hopes to characterize and optimize ventilator treatment for Covid-19
 Los Alamos National Laboratory

Cross-disciplinary scientists and engineers at Los Alamos National Laboratory are working to learn how Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation (IPV) helps clear mucus from blocking the airways of the human lung, a common reaction to the Covid-19 virus.

Comment
Released: 21-Dec-2020 12:25 PM EST
Rutgers Experts Available to Discuss Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Released: 21-Dec-2020 11:55 AM EST
Recommendations for the Overdose Epidemic in the COVID-19 Pandemic
 Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

A new report from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health offers recommendations aimed at federal, state, and local policymakers to address the opioid epidemic during the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 21-Dec-2020 11:40 AM EST
Study reveals low risk of COVID-19 infection among patients undergoing head and neck cancer surgery
 Wiley

A recent international observational study provides important data on the safety of head and neck cancer surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4413

close
1.57174