Employers are once again grappling with whether or not to bring employees back into the office. Questions remain: How can that happen safely? What will a future workplace look like? How will employees respond? How do employers recruit the next generation worker?

The George Washington University has experts available to discuss these questions and more related to returning to the office in the near and distant future.

James Bailey, a professor of management, is an expert on organizational and individual change; employee motivation, satisfaction and performance; and business ethics. Bailey can discuss general guidelines organizations should consider when returning to an office, as well as the effects of COVID-19 isolation on employee performance. He can also speak about the benefits of commuting and other topics related to returning to an office.

Herman Aguinis, chair of the Department of Management, is an expert on organizational behavior. He can discuss how organizations can prevent and combat employee burnout, the need for healthier workplaces as employees return to an office, and how an organization’s human resources department can adapt to hiring challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Stephanie Travis, an associate professor of interior architecture and design, can speak to how the pandemic has affected offices and homes. She can also discuss the aspects of a future pandemic-aware workplace.

Robert Valero, executive director of the GW Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis, is an expert on commercial real estate. He can discuss traditional office spaces and whether there is a place for them in a post COVID-19 world.

Peter H. Meyers, a professor of law emeritus and former director of the GW Law Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic, is an expert on vaccine injury litigation, compensation and requirements. He is available to discuss whether U.S. employers can require COVID-19 vaccines before individuals return to the office.

Sabrina McCormick, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health, can discuss how businesses can put in place COVID-19 measures, including a safe return to the office and indoor events.

Amanda Castel, a professor of epidemiology, is an expert on all aspects of COVID-19 safety precautions, including masking, testing and contact tracing. She can discuss how the virus spreads and ways to curb transmission.

Tenagne Haile-Mariam, assistant professor of emergency medicine, is available to speak about what employers can do to create a healthy working environment, especially for minority populations, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. She works with a group of physicians who help guide businesses on how to not only just return to the office, but also return to national and international travel as well as various levels of public engagement.