WASHINGTON (April 26, 2023)--The World Health Organization kicked off World Immunization Week with a focus on the urgent need to protect people from diseases like COVID-19. WHO says it is particularly important to get millions of children who missed out on vaccines during the pandemic back on track.

The George Washington University has a number of experts who can talk about the vital need for vaccines.

Lynn R. Goldman, the Dean of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is an expert on public health preparedness and has deep knowledge of the intersection of policy and public health. She is also a pediatrician and can talk about the need for vaccines, especially for children and other vulnerable groups. A recent op-ed she co-authored talks about the need for children to be up to date on vaccines.

Jon Andrus, an adjunct professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is an expert on vaccines, immunizations and response to emerging infectious disease threats. He previously served as the deputy director for the Pan American Health Organization, where he handled emergency response and preparedness.

Amanda Castel, a professor of epidemiology, is an expert in infectious diseases, including the need for vaccines in order to prevent diseases like COVID, measles and others. She has served with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spent over a decade working with local and state health departments and is board certified in both pediatrics, preventive medicine and public health. An op-ed she co-wrote recently talks about the lessons learned with polio and the need for COVID vaccines for children.

Jose A. Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He has served as an investigator in several COVID-19 treatment and prevention clinical trials. His areas of clinical interest include mycobacterial infections, COVID-19, and antimicrobial stewardship.

Michael Knight is an assistant professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can discuss the benefits of widespread vaccination to protect the elderly and those who are immunocompromised.

Tara Palmore is a professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She serves as the hospital epidemiologist for the George Washington University Hospital.

