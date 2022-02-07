WASHINGTON (Feb. 7, 2022)—State governors are starting to lift COVID masking mandates. Today New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced he is lifting the state-wide requirement of masking in public schools on March 7. Similarly, Delaware Governor John Carney announced he will lift the state's indoor mask mandate at the end of the week while a mask requirement for schools will expire at the end of March.

Peter H. Meyers is a professor of law emeritus and former director of the GW Law Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic, is an expert on vaccine injury litigation, compensation and requirements. He is available to discuss various aspects of state governments masking mandate.

Of the move by states to lift the masking mandate Meyers said this:

“I believe it's undesirable to lift mask or vaccination mandates. It's very important for schools to be back for in person teaching and mask and vaccination mandates facilitate that. Also, the Federal Americans With Disabilities Act, in my opinion, requires masks to protect those students with disabilities that are especially threatened by adverse consequences if they get COVID.”