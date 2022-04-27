With COVID cases rising sharply again, mask mandates basically gone and other restrictions eased up, how can an immunocompromised person live comfortably/safely as nearly a third of the country is now registering at high levels of COVID transmission in the last week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hackensack Meridian Health recently obtained a new drug - Evusheld - a combination of two human monoclonal antibodies targeted against the surface spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 used to prevent COVID-19 in people with compromised immune systems before they are exposed to the virus.

Evusheld has been making headlines recently because it's been in short supply and very hard to get. The Hackensack Meridian Health network, comprising 17 hospitals located in New Jersey, is now one of a few healthcare systems across the country offering the drug to the most vulnerable populations.

We appreciate your efforts to help spread the word to people as to where they can now obtain Evusheld. We have a doctor who can speak to this on behalf of the network and several patients who have benefited willing to talk about it. We have treated more than 250 so far.