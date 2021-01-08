Coronavirus News Source

Heading outdoors keeps lockdown blues at bay

Study finds time spent outdoors is associated with higher levels of happiness
8-Jan-2021 11:50 AM EST, by Anglia Ruskin University
favorite_border

Newswise — A new study has found that spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is associated with higher levels of happiness during a period of COVID-19 restrictions.

Previous academic studies have indicated how being outdoors, particularly in green spaces, can improve mental health by promoting more positive body image, and lowering levels of depression and anxiety.

Jointly led by academics from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK, the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences in Austria, and Perdana University in Malaysia, this new research examined how levels of happiness during a national lockdown were affected by being outdoors, the amount of daily screen time (use of TV, computer and smartphone) and feelings of loneliness.

Using an experience sampling method (ESM), the researchers measured levels of happiness amongst a group of 286 adults three times a day, at random intervals, over a 21-day period. This allowed the participants to provide data in real-time rather than retrospectively, helping to avoid recall biases.

The research, published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, was carried out in April 2020, when the Austrian participants were allowed to leave their homes only for specific activities, which included exercise.

It found that levels of happiness were higher when participants were outdoors rather than indoors. In addition, more daily screen time and higher levels of loneliness were both associated with lower levels of happiness. The impact of loneliness on happiness was also weaker when participants were outdoors.

Co-lead author Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: "While lockdowns can help slow down the transmission of COVID-19, research has also shown that prolonged periods of lockdown take their toll on mental health.

"Our results are important in this context because they show that being able to spend time outdoors under conditions of lockdown has a beneficial impact on psychological wellbeing. Being outdoors provides opportunities to escape from the stresses of being confined at home, maintain social relationships with others, and engage in physical activity - all of which can improve mental health.

"Our findings have practical health policy implications. Given that further lockdown restrictions have now become necessary in the UK, public health messages that promote getting some fresh air instead of staying indoors and staring at our screens could really help to lift people's mood this winter."

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Happiness Studies

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Exercise and Fitness Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Sports Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Exercise Mental Health Social/Behavioral Science Public Health Infectious/Emerging Diseases
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4510
Released: 8-Jan-2021 4:50 PM EST
Top 2021 pandemic tips for older adults (and the people who love them)
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

As the vaccine becomes available to older adults, and case of COVID-19 surge, a list of key tips and relevant links for older adults about getting through this winter safely and healthily.

Comment
Released: 8-Jan-2021 4:45 PM EST
COVID forced psychiatric care online. Many patients want it to stay there, study finds
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

A new study suggests that more than half of outpatient psychiatry patients whose appointments were suddenly converted to video or phone interactions by the pandemic will want to keep going with virtual mental health care even after the pandemic subsides. The convenience of seeing a provider without leaving home, and avoiding potential exposure to the coronavirus, factor heavily into this preference. So does a patient’s initial experience with seeing a provider virtually.

Comment
Released: 8-Jan-2021 2:35 PM EST
COVID-19 may damage blood vessels in the brain – not nerve cells
 Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU)

Many individuals with COVID-19 say they experience headaches, along with a “fuzziness” or brain fog that can persist for weeks or months following recovery from the acute respiratory symptoms. This is sometimes referred to as “COVID brain.” The long-term clinical implications of infection by the virus continue to baffle scientists and, until now, the neurological manifestations have been believed to be a result of direct damage to nerve cells. However, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests the virus might actually damage the brain’s small blood vessels rather than nerve cells, themselves.

Comment
Newswise: UChicago scientists create first computational model of entire virus responsible for COVID-19
Released: 8-Jan-2021 12:35 PM EST
UChicago scientists create first computational model of entire virus responsible for COVID-19
 University of Chicago

Researchers at the University of Chicago have created the first usable computational model of the entire virus responsible for COVID-19—and they are making this model widely available to help advance research during the pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: 10 ways Argonne science is combatting COVID-19
Released: 8-Jan-2021 12:15 PM EST
10 ways Argonne science is combatting COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne scientists and research facilities have made a difference in the fight against COVID-19 in the year since the first gene sequence for the virus was published.

Comment
Released: 8-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST
School nutrition professionals' employee safety experiences during onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
 Elsevier

A new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, explores real-time personal and employee safety experiences and perspectives of school nutrition professionals ranging from frontline staff to state leadership across the United States during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comment
Released: 8-Jan-2021 11:55 AM EST
Experts tap into behavioral research to promote COVID-19 vaccination in the U
 North Carolina State University

As the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out, it is still unclear whether enough Americans are willing to be vaccinated to allow the nation to return to normalcy.

Comment
Released: 8-Jan-2021 11:50 AM EST
Heading outdoors keeps lockdown blues at bay
 Anglia Ruskin University

A new study has found that spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is associated with higher levels of happiness during a period of COVID-19 restrictions.

Comment
Newswise: Science matters in policy decision-making
AUDIO
Released: 8-Jan-2021 11:35 AM EST
Science matters in policy decision-making
South Dakota State University

Science plays an essential role in policy formulation within a strong democracy--and should guide decision-making.

Comment
Released: 8-Jan-2021 10:55 AM EST
Built Environment Exacerbating COVID-19 Pandemic, Researchers Argue
 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

As communities across the United States struggle to manage a wave of COVID-19 infections, a multidisciplinary team of researchers argue that the pandemic has revealed the ways in which engineered structures and services have contributed to society’s challenges. They subsequently insist that the built environment — including both engineered structures and services — cannot be ignored when developing long-term pandemic mitigation. In an article recently published in The Journal of Critical Infrastructure Policy, a team led by David Mendonca, a professor of industrial and systems engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, implores engineers and social scientists to re-examine the models, data collection methods, and assumptions that their research is currently built upon.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4510

close
1.23659