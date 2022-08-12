Research Alert

About The Study: Among 127,000 patients with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, health care use was elevated six months after the acute infection compared with patients with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results. These findings suggest that health care systems should consider long-term strategic resource allocation in response to the expected elevated health care use experienced by patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Authors: Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., of Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.25657)

