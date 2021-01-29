Coronavirus News Source

Heparin targets coronavirus spike protein, research shows

Common anticoagulant drug could be repurposed for Covid-19 treatment
29-Jan-2021 4:45 PM EST, by University of Liverpool
favorite_border

Newswise — An international team of researchers led by the Universities of Liverpool and Keele, working with Public Health England, has found that the common anticoagulant drug heparin inhibits the SARS-Cov2 virus spike protein, by reducing the virus' ability to attach to human cells and infect them.

The research, published in the journals British Journal of Pharmacology, and Thrombosis and Haemostasis, found that heparin interacts with the spike protein on the surface of coronavirus (SARS-CoV2), destabilising its structure and preventing it from docking with the ACE2 receptor on human cells.

Molecular modelling by collaborators at Queensland University in Australia showed how heparin can stick to the surface of the spike protein to achieve these effects, and studies with live SARS-CoV2 virus carried out at Public Health England's Porton Down laboratory showed that unfractionated heparin (but not low molecular weight heparins) could inhibit cell infectivity at doses similar to those currently used in clinical settings as an anticoagulant.

Crucially, the data strongly supported the clinical testing of inhaled ("nebulised") unfractionated heparin, since the doses known to be delivered to the lungs would have very strong anti-viral effects.

Professor Jeremy Turnbull from the Department of Biochemistry and Systems Biology at the University of Liverpool said: "This is exciting news since heparin could be rapidly repurposed to help alleviate Covid-19 infections, or possibly as a prophylactic treatment for high-risk groups such as medical staff or care workers. The results have also led us to investigate other novel compounds which mimic heparin that could potentially be effective against SARS-CoV2."

Dr Mark Skidmore from the School of Life Sciences at Keele University co-led the research. He said: "We also know that heparins inhibit a range of other viruses, so studying these drugs could provide new therapeutic strategies, and possibly a first-line of defence against emerging viral threats in the future, for example while vaccines are developed."

Professor Miles Carroll, of the National Infection Service, Public Health England added: "New treatments which target the SARS-CoV2 virus are urgently needed. Heparin, with its well-known clinical safety profile, is certainly an interesting candidate for repurposing against Covid-19."

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the delivery of NHS services and local communities. These results strengthen the need for further investigation of heparin as a treatment in Covid-19 patients," said Dr Quentin Nunes, Consultant at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, who is leading efforts to begin clinical trial of nebulised heparin in ITU patients in the UK.

The early release of preprint data from this study in March 2020, now published in peer-reviewed journals, has stimulated international efforts to explore the use of heparins for Covid-19 treatment. Further work is now ongoing to explore the potential of heparin and heparin-mimicking compounds as potential broad-spectrum antiviral drugs for Covid-19 and other emerging viral threats.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Thrombosis and Haemostasis

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Infectious Diseases Pharmaceuticals Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Infectious/Emerging Diseases Pharmaceutical Science Virology COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4704
Released: 31-Jan-2021 3:05 PM EST
Social and Structural Factors, Not Biology, are Strong Influencers of Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Mortality
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

COVID-19 mortality racial disparities in the U.S. are associated with social factors like income, education and internet access, according to a Rutgers study.

Comment
Newswise: ‘COVID Effect’ Leads to Fewer Heart Surgeries, More Patient Deaths
28-Jan-2021 4:35 PM EST
‘COVID Effect’ Leads to Fewer Heart Surgeries, More Patient Deaths
 The Society of Thoracic Surgeons

The most deadly global health crisis in a century has resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting, according to late-breaking research presented at the 57th Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 4:55 PM EST
Dr. Justin Ortiz Available to Comment on COVID-19 Vaccines
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Comment
Newswise: 254843_web.jpg
Released: 29-Jan-2021 4:45 PM EST
Heparin targets coronavirus spike protein, research shows
 University of Liverpool

An international team of researchers led by the Universities of Liverpool and Keele, working with Public Health England, has found that the common anticoagulant drug heparin inhibits the SARS-Cov2 virus spike protein, by reducing the virus' ability to attach to human cells and infect them.

Comment
Newswise: Business experts are available to comment on the challenges of COVID-19 vaccine shortages, distribution, and demand.
Released: 29-Jan-2021 4:15 PM EST
Business experts are available to comment on the challenges of COVID-19 vaccine shortages, distribution, and demand.
 Indiana University

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 3:35 PM EST
Viral sequencing can reveal how SARS-CoV-2 spreads and evolves
 Emory Health Sciences

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants that are adding twists in the battle against COVID-19 highlight the need for better genomic monitoring of the virus, says Katia Koelle, associate professor of biology at Emory University.

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 3:05 PM EST
Screening asymptomatic health care personnel for COVID-19 not recommended by experts
 Massachusetts General Hospital

Routine screening of asymptomatic health care personnel (HCP) in the absence of confirmed exposures to COVID-19 is not a recommended strategy for preventing transmission of the coronavirus causing the current global pandemic, according to a new review co-authored by an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 1:15 PM EST
Twelve pharmaceutical leaders and chief scientists present efficacy data and status reports on their vaccines against SARS-CoV-2; Anthony Facui and Moncef Slaoui deliver keynotes
 New York Academy of Sciences

A remarkable number of pharmaceutical company leaders and chief scientists will come together at a two-day symposium to present efficacy data and updates on twelve vaccines and vaccines candidates. This includes the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines that have been approved in the US for emergency use. Other topics will include: the clinical epidemiology of COVID-19; the virology, immunology, and genetics of SARS-CoV-2; and research on COVID-19 vaccines in in the elderly.

Comment
Newswise: County by county, study shows social inequality’s role in COVID-19’s toll
27-Jan-2021 1:30 PM EST
County by county, study shows social inequality’s role in COVID-19’s toll
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Counties that score worst on measures of poverty, economic inequality, housing, food access, family structure, transportation, insurance and disability had far more cases and deaths from coronavirus in the first months of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 29-Jan-2021 10:15 AM EST
Noninvasive blood test tracks organ injury from COVID-19
Cornell University

A Cornell-led collaboration has developed a noninvasive blood test that uses cell-free DNA to gauge the damage that COVID-19 inflicts on cells, tissues and organs, and could help aid in the development of new therapies.


Showing results

110 of 4704

close
1.54102