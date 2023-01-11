Newswise — “Herbal Immunity Boosters Against COVID-19” expresses huge and immense knowledge about Herbal Immunity Boosters for Covid-19 in the aspect of mode of action, modulation of signaling pathway, regulatory aspects, safety, food supplements and drug delivery for better efficacy of immune system. In addition, drug development issues, adaptation to clinical use, market prospects and industrial commercialization too, comes under the cloud of Herbal Immunity Boosters for Covid-19. The book “Herbal Immunity Boosters Against COVID-19“ not only focuses on theoretical knowledge but also consider practical aspects too. It is quiet beneficial for students and researchers across the globe that, are indulged in the reading and investigation of Herbal Immunity Boosters for Covid-19. Thereby, spreading awareness all over the globe and promoting anticipated trends in the field of Herbal Immunity Boosters. The major objective of this initiative is to bring all the fundamental concept, Herbal Bioactive and Food supplements all in common platform that will provide knowledge about all the possible Herbal Immunity Boosters for Covid-19. Currently the effective treatment of COVID-19 is lacking. Hence it is imperative to recommend individual must use such type of food supplements which boost their immune systems. Therefore, plants or herbs having immunomodulation properties should be including in the diets and it explore out novel therapeutic opportunities to improved immunity against diseases.

About the editors:

Dr. Sachin Kumar Jain, is currently working as a Professor in the department of Pharmacognosy; IPS Academy College of Pharmacy, Indore MP India affiliated to RGPV technical University Bhopal MP India. He holds Ph. D degree in Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry from School of Pharmacy, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore in year of 2017. I have published more than 60 research paper in various National and International Journals which include the citation in SCI, Scopus and other. He is acting as a peer reviewer more than 14 reputed International Journals. Editorial board member of various International Journals with high repute. Academic Editor of Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medical Research. He has attended more than 18 national and international seminar and conferences and presented poster and paper. He has supervised more than 25 undergraduate and 1 postgraduate students. RECEIVED BEST RESEARCHER AWARD in International Scientist award on Engineering, Science and Medicine 2021, Organized by VDGOOD Professional Association, India

Dr Ram Kumar Sahu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Pharmaceutical Science, Sushruta School of Medical and Paramedical Sciences, Assam University (A Central University), Silchar, Assam. He had more than 16 years teaching and research experience. He delivered guest lectures in various Universities of Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. Dr. Sahu research work highlights on Isolation and characterization of active constituents, novel drug delivery system, formulation and standardization of herbal drugs, screening and evaluation of various Pharmacological activities of samples. He is recipient of different awards from International and National organization. Under his supervision & Co-supervision twenty six PG scholars and three PhD scholars awarded. He is the author of over 90 scientific publications in the field of Pharmaceutical Science, and has authored 06 books and 08 chapters for pharmacy books. He received six International and five National awards. Dr. Sahu is an invited speaker and panellist in various Abroad and Indian conferences. He has organized various National and International Conferences. He has visited Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia (Five times), Thailand (Twice times), Egypt and Indonesia for presentation.

Dr. Vishal Soni has completed Ph.D. in Pharmacognosy from Banasthali University, Rajasthan India and M. Pharm from B.R. Nahata College of Pharmacy, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Currently, he is a professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, Mandsaur University, Mandsaur. He had more than14 years of teaching experiences along with research experience. Dr. Soni’s area of research is isolation and characterization of active moiety for antifertility, screening and evaluation of various pharmacological activities of samples, standardization of ayurvedic formulations etc. He wrote many Chapters in edited books, files 2 patents and contributes to more than 40 review and research papers. He has received many awards from international and national conferences Best Oral Presentation, Young Scientist award etc. Under his supervision, 7 Ph. D. scholar and 4 UG students have been awarded. He is reviewers of many national and international journals.

Dr. Priyanka Soni presently working in Faculty of Pharmacy, Mandsaur University, Mandsaur. Pharmacognosy from Banasthali University, Rajasthan India and M. Pharm from B. R. Nahata College of Pharmacy, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. She wrote numerous chapters in edited books and filed 2 patents. She contributed to more than 40 review and research papers. She served as board member, reviewer of research journals and books. Her area of interest is isolation and characterization of lead molecules, screening and evaluation of various pharmacological activities of samples. She received the various awards SRIJAN-2015, Best Oral Presentation, Women Scientist awards in national and international conferences.