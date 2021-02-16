Coronavirus News Source

Historic winter storm's impact on COVID-19 safety, vulnerable populations and mothers

16-Feb-2021
The University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center can provide experts on a variety of topics related to the unprecedented winter storm that has caused power outages and wreaked havoc in Texas and other parts of the south central U.S.

Tricia Wachtendorf, co-director, Disaster Research Center: How hazardous conditions impact people differently and leave some more vulnerable than others. 

Jim Kendra, co-director, Disaster Research Center: Adaptation to hazard. He lived in north Texas and has direct experience with ice storms there.

Jennifer Horney, founder of UD's epidemiology program: Dealing with COVID-19 amidst a historic storm. The pandemic is most likely preventing opening warming centers and potentially sending people to double up in homes and to stay in hotels where they may be at higher risk. She can also discuss how weather could be cancelling testing and vaccination events across the U.S.

Sarah DeYoung, assistant professor, sociology and criminal justice: The impact on infant feeding and pets in cold weather (fur will not protect them from extreme cold).

 

