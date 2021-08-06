Coronavirus News Source

Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge

6-Aug-2021 4:55 PM EDT, by Brigham and Women’s Hospital
favorite_border

Newswise — A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring. From March 15, 2020, when Massachusetts’ state of emergency restrictions took effect, until the surge ended on June 18, 2020 (defined as less than 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19), the Brigham’s Home Hospital program provided care for 65 acutely ill patients at home, amounting to 419 bed-days. In addition to freeing up beds for patients at the hospital, the Home Hospital program offered a care option for patients who may have otherwise deferred care during the pandemic. Results of the team’s retrospective analysis are published in The Journal of General Internal Medicine.

“Our study shows that another benefit of home hospital care is that it can be a part of the pandemic playbook,” said corresponding author David Levine, MD, MPH, MA, of the Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care at the Brigham. “We know that home hospital programs can provide high-quality care for patients from the comfort of their home. Our study shows that this model can also be effective during a pandemic to free up hospital beds during a surge by treating non-COVID patients at home.”

Levine and colleagues performed a retrospective analysis of the Brigham’s Home Hospital program, which operates within five miles of two sites in Boston: Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital. During COVID-19, the Home Hospital program did not treat patients who were positive for COVID-19, but patients with other infections or exacerbations of heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma were eligible, among other diagnoses. Home Hospital patients received a daily in-home or remote visit from an attending general internist and two daily in-home visits from a registered nurse from Mass General Brigham Home Care; they also had access to 24-hour physician coverage and cutting-edge connectivity, including continuous monitoring, video and texting.

Over the period studied, 65 acutely ill patients were cared for at home. Cumulatively, they were cared for at home for 419 days — or the equivalent of 5 percent of all medicine patients without COVID-19 who were cared for at the hospitals during that time. The authors note that their study was limited to two sites, to a small cohort of clinicians, and to the pandemic conditions in Boston.

“The home hospital model could have an important impact on the ongoing response to the pandemic,” said Levine. “Home hospital programs can create much-needed capacity by building on programs that many hospitals already have in place and do not require the financial and staffing resources of other approaches, such as field hospitals.”

Levine added that since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services created a temporary payment mechanism for home hospital in November 2020, programs have rapidly grown across the U.S., with more than 145 hospitals taking up the model.

“Home hospitals may represent a key response mechanism for a pandemic, but there’s also great evidence for their use when there isn’t a pandemic — patients have good outcomes, and they report great experiences receiving care at home,” said Levine.

Funding: None.

Conflict of Interest: Levine receives funding from Biofourmis for an investigator-initiated artificial intelligence study on deterioration of home hospital patients and home hospital software, separate from the present work. He also receives funding from IBM, separate from the present work. Co-author Jeffrey Schnipper is the recipient of funding from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for an investigator-initiated study of opioid related adverse drug events in post-operative hospitalized patients.

Paper cited: Levine, DM et al. “Acute care at home during the COVID-19 pandemic surge in Boston” Journal of General Internal Medicine DOI: 10.1007/s11606-021-07052-5

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of General Internal Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Emergency Medicine Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus Healthcare All Journal News
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Healthcare
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6143
Released: 6-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Licensed Drug Could Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70 Per Cent, Reveals Study
 University of Birmingham

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge
 Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:25 PM EDT
强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员发现，与COVID-19（2019 冠状病毒病）相关的急性肾损伤类似于败血症引起的肾损伤，而且感染引发的免疫反应起着关键作用。

Comment
Newswise: Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
 Mount Sinai Health System

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
A forte resposta imunológica relacionada com a covid -19 contribui para lesões renais
 Mayo Clinic

Os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic descobriram que a lesão renal aguda associada com a COVID-19 é muito similar à lesão renal causada por sepse e que a resposta imunológica ativada pela doença exerce um papel central.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
الاستجابة المناعية القوية تكمن وراء إصابة الكلى الحادة المرتبطة بكوفيد-19
 Mayo Clinic

اكتشف باحثو مايو كلينك أن إصابة الكُلى الحادة المرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد-19 تماثل إصابة الكُلى الناتجة عن الإنتان، وتلعب الاستجابة المناعية الناجمة عن العدوى دورًا محوريًا فيها.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Detrás de la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19, hay una fuerte reacción inmunitaria
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic descubrieron que la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19 actúa de forma similar al daño renal causado por la sepsis y que la reacción inmunitaria producida por la infección tiene un papel fundamental.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection
 Barcelona Institute for Global Health

The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT
What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

An infectious disease expert explains what the Delta variant means for the spread of COVID-19 and vaccines.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
 University of Arizona Health Sciences Center

The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6143

close
4.42191