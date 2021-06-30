Coronavirus News Source

How a COVID-19 Infection Changes Blood Cells in the Long Run

New research suggests that a coronavirus infection alters the biomechanical properties of red and white blood cells, in some cases for months -- a possible explanation for long COVID
30-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT, by Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)
favorite_border

Newswise — Using real-time deformability cytometry, researchers at the Max-Planck-Zentrum für Physik und Medizin in Erlangen were able to show for the first time: Covid-19 significantly changes the size and stiffness of red and white blood cells - sometimes over months. These results may help to explain why some affected people continue to complain of symptoms long after an infection (long Covid).

Shortness of breath, fatigue and headaches: some patients still struggle with the long-term effects of a severe infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus after six months or more. This post Covid-19 syndrome, also called long covid, is still not properly understood. What is clear is that -- during the course of the disease -- often blood circulation is impaired, dangerous vascular occlusions can occur and oxygen transport in is limited. These are all phenomena in which the blood cells and their physical properties play a key role.

To investigate this aspect, a team of scientists led by Markéta Kubánková, Jochen Guck, and Martin Kräter from the Max-Planck-Zentrum für Physik und Medizin, the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light (MPL), the Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg and the German Centre for Immunotherapy measured the mechanical states of red and white blood cells. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells -- both during an acute infection and even afterwards," reports Professor Guck, currently managing director of MPL. The research group has now published their results in the renowned journal Biophysical Journal.

To analyse the blood cells, they used a self-developed method called real-time deformability cytometry (RT-DC), which has recently been recognized with the prestigious Medical Valley Award. In this method, the researchers send the blood cells through a narrow channel at high speed. In the process, the leukocytes and erythrocytes are stretched. A high-speed camera records each of them through a microscope, and custom software determines which cell types are present, and how big and deformed they are. Up to 1000 blood cells can be analysed per second. The advantage of the method: It is fast and the cells do not have to be labelled in a laborious procedure.

The method could help as an early warning system to detect future pandemics by unknown viruses

The biophysicists from Erlangen examined more than four million blood cells from 17 patients acutely ill with Covid-19, from 14 people who had recovered and 24 healthy people as a comparison group. They found that, for example, the size and deformability of the red blood cells of patients with the disease deviated strongly from those of healthy people. This indicates damage to these cells and could explain the increased risk of vascular occlusion and embolisms in the lungs. In addition, the oxygen supply, which is one of the main tasks of the erythrocytes, may be impaired in infected persons. Lymphocytes (one type of white blood cell responsible for the acquired immune defense) were in turn significantly softer in Covid-19 patients, which typically indicates a strong immune reaction. The researchers made similar observations for neutrophil granulocytes, another group of white blood cells involved in the innate immune response. These cells even remained drastically altered seven months after the acute infection. "We suspect that the cytoskeleton of immune cells, which is largely responsible for cell function, has changed," explains Markéta Kubánková, first author of the research article. In her view, real-time deformability cytometry has the potential to be used routinely in the diagnosis of Covid-19 -- and even to serve as an early warning system against future pandemics caused by as yet unknown viruses.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: How a COVID-19 Infection Changes Blood Cells in the Long Run

Credit: MPI for the Science of Light

Caption: Diluting of a blood sample.

Newswise: How a COVID-19 Infection Changes Blood Cells in the Long Run

Credit: MPL/Guck Division

Caption: Treatment of blood samples to measure physical properties of leukocytes and erythrocytes.

CITATIONS

Biophysical Journal

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Blood Cell Biology Infectious Diseases Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Cell Biology Infectious/Emerging Diseases COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
0.94343