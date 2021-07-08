Coronavirus News Source

How air pollution changed during COVID-19 in Park City, Utah

Air pollution dropped more in commercial areas, but rebounded following reopening
University of Utah
8-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT, by University of Utah
favorite_border

Newswise — As luck would have it, the air quality sensors that University of Utah researcher Daniel Mendoza and his colleagues installed in Park City, UT in September 2019, hoping to observe how pollution rose and fell through the ski season and the Sundance Film Festival, captured a far more impactful natural experiment: the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, the air sensors watched during lockdowns as air pollution fell in residential and commercial areas, and then as pollution rose again with reopenings. The changing levels, the researchers found, which behaved differently in residential and commercial parts of the city, show where pollution is coming from and how it might change in the future under different policies.

“The lockdown period demonstrated how low pollution levels can be and showed what the background pollution is in the area,” says Mendoza, a research assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences and visiting assistant professor in the Department of City & Metropolitan Planning. “The very low levels of PM2.5 can be considered an aspirational target and could spur increases in renewable and low-polluting energy sources.”

The study, supported by the Sustainability Office of Park City, is published in Environmental Research.

Good timing

Before this study, neither Park City nor Summit County, Utah had any regulatory air quality sensors. Although the population of Park City is much smaller than the Salt Lake Valley, its geography still creates temperature inversions that can trap and concentrate emissions from cars, businesses and other sources. Mendoza, who also holds appointments as an adjunct assistant professor in the Pulmonary Division at the School of Medicine and as a senior scientist at the NEXUS Institute, and his colleagues set up sensors at two different locations, one atop the building of the KPCW radio station, in Park City’s “Old Town” district, representing a bustling commercial area. The other was located at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center, in an affluent residential area.

“We are looking to study other areas, including the Salt Lake Valley, but we wanted to focus on Park City because of the novelty of having sensors installed there,” Mendoza says. In contrast to the Salt Lake Valley’s diverse set of industrial and residential emissions, Park City’s emissions are primarily related to heating and on-road traffic. It was already set to be a fascinating study.

“However, as we all know, COVID-19 happened and we had a natural experiment,” he says. As restrictions and precautions went into effect, the research team tracked how emissions changed.

Lockdown

Emissions declined during the lockdown period across the city but decreased more in commercial areas. Many residents stayed at home and many offices shifted to remote work. But the emissions, Mendoza says, shifted to the residential areas.

“Due to exposure concerns, many people ordered food, groceries, etc. to be delivered to their homes,” he says. “Furthermore, many companies have been allowing people to work from home, at least for part of the week, so car trips moved to residential areas instead of commercial areas.”

Studying two clearly different locations in the same city is an important feature of the research, Mendoza says. “The intra-city variability is something that has not been studied in detail and can help us understand potential future emission and pollution patterns, particularly as teleworking is becoming a more viable and accepted option.”

The findings can’t be directly extrapolated to larger cities, but it stands to reason, Mendoza says, that air pollution emissions may have similarly shifted in many cities from a central city signal to a more dispersed residential pattern. “While traditionally residential areas have had cleaner air, this was not necessarily the case during and following the lockdown periods,” he says.

Rebound

The sensors kept watch as activity largely returned to a form of normal in May and June 2020. By the end of the study period in late July 2020, commercial emissions hadn’t yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, while residential emissions had made a full rebound. The researchers noted that the emissions rose over a course of two months.

“I think it's comparatively easy to lock down a place - businesses and activities shut down,” Mendoza says. “However, reopening takes much more time and thought.”

The researchers carefully checked their data and ruled out the possibility that the changes in emissions were due to changing seasons or meteorology. They concluded that changes in human activity produced a measurable change in air quality—a finding with broad implications. Pandemic-level emissions could serve as a baseline, for example, for air pollution reduction goals. The study also showed that residential heating and cooling are significant components of the air quality equation—something for policymakers to consider in the transition to a low-carbon energy economy.

Air pollution has improved following other events in the past, such as the Great Recession of 2008, says Tabitha Benney, associate professor of political science and a co-author on the paper. But those prior events weren’t monitored with an inter-city perspective. So the observed trends in Park City, with residential emissions rebounding faster than commercial emissions, came as a surprise.

“However, at the county level, it appears that pollution remains low over the entire study period, she says. “It is only when we use the inter-city perspective that such patterns become apparent. This has important implications for other urban areas as well.”

Find the full study here.

Find this release online here.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Environmental Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Environmental Health Pollution Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 UTAH Air Quality Inversion Park City Air Pollution Particulate Matter Winter heating and cooling


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5960
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5960

close
1.1538